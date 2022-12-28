'Would prefer a woman who...' Rahul Gandhi shares how his life partner should be

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as 'the love of my life and my second mother.'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he would prefer to marry someone with characteristics of both his mother, Sonia Gandhi and grandmother, Indira Gandhi.

In an interview with a YouTube channel during Bharat Jodo Yatra, he described his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as 'the love of my life and my second mother.'

When asked if he would marry a woman like her, Gandhi replied, "That is an interesting question... I prefer a woman... I don't mind because she has qualities. However, a combination of my mother's and grandmother's qualities is good."

Gandhi further mentioned his passion for riding motorcycles and cycles and referred to a Chinese electric company that manufactures electric bicycles and mountain bikes. Gandhi said, "I have never driven an electric bike, but an electric scooter. Have you heard about this Chiese company... They are electric-powered cycles and mountain bikes. That is a very interesting idea. However, they are very good."

Gandhi shared the interview on his Twitter handle and said that he does not have a car and drives his mother's CR-V.

"I've never been interested in cars. I'm not interested in motorcycles, but I do enjoy riding them. I know how to fix a car. But I'm not obsessed with automobiles. "I like the idea of moving fast, moving in the air, moving in the water, and moving on land," Gandhi explained.

Additionally, Gandhi said that an old Lambretta was more beautiful to him than an R1 and preferred cycling a motorcycle as it allowed him to use his own power.

Gandhi responded to his detractors calling him names, "I don't care. Whatever you wish to say, it does not matter to me. I don't hate anybody. Even if you hit or abuse me, I won't hate you."



Gandhi called it a propaganda campaign, on being called 'Pappu'. According to Gandhi, those who call him 'Pappu' are doing it out of fear inside them. He is abusing someone because nothing is happening in his life, according to Gandhi, and he is depressed because of his unhappy relationships. "It's ok. I welcome that. Abuse even more. I am happy. I don't mind if you give me more names. I am at ease," explained Gandhi.



(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: 'Ensure Rahul Gandhi's safety': Congress writes to Centre despite Z+ security cover

Also Read: Congress' fight against RSS, BJP will continue: CM Gehlot on party's 138th foundation day

Also Read: 'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ