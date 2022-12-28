Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Would prefer a woman who...' Rahul Gandhi shares how his life partner should be

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as 'the love of my life and my second mother.' 

    Would prefer a woman who... Rahul Gandhi shares how his life partner should be - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 8:34 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he would prefer to marry someone with characteristics of both his mother, Sonia Gandhi and grandmother, Indira Gandhi. 

    In an interview with a YouTube channel during Bharat Jodo Yatra, he described his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as 'the love of my life and my second mother.' 

    When asked if he would marry a woman like her, Gandhi replied, "That is an interesting question... I prefer a woman... I don't mind because she has qualities. However, a combination of my mother's and grandmother's qualities is good."

    Gandhi further mentioned his passion for riding motorcycles and cycles and referred to a Chinese electric company that manufactures electric bicycles and mountain bikes. Gandhi said, "I have never driven an electric bike, but an electric scooter. Have you heard about this Chiese company... They are electric-powered cycles and mountain bikes. That is a very interesting idea. However, they are very good."

    Gandhi shared the interview on his Twitter handle and said that he does not have a car and drives his mother's CR-V.

    "I've never been interested in cars. I'm not interested in motorcycles, but I do enjoy riding them. I know how to fix a car. But I'm not obsessed with automobiles. "I like the idea of moving fast, moving in the air, moving in the water, and moving on land," Gandhi explained.

    Additionally, Gandhi said that an old Lambretta was more beautiful to him than an R1 and preferred cycling a motorcycle as it allowed him to use his own power.

    Gandhi responded to his detractors calling him names, "I don't care. Whatever you wish to say, it does not matter to me. I don't hate anybody. Even if you hit or abuse me, I won't hate you."
        
    Gandhi called it a propaganda campaign, on being called 'Pappu'. According to Gandhi, those who call him 'Pappu' are doing it out of fear inside them. He is abusing someone because nothing is happening in his life, according to Gandhi, and he is depressed because of his unhappy relationships. "It's ok. I welcome that. Abuse even more. I am happy. I don't mind if you give me more names. I am at ease," explained Gandhi.
        
    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: 'Ensure Rahul Gandhi's safety': Congress writes to Centre despite Z+ security cover

    Also Read: Congress' fight against RSS, BJP will continue: CM Gehlot on party's 138th foundation day

    Also Read: 'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 8:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal: PM Modi to inaugurate Joka-Taratala segment of Kolkata Metro on December 30; check details - adt

    West Bengal: PM Modi to inaugurate Joka-Taratala segment of Kolkata Metro on December 30; check details

    India COVID scare 39 passengers from abroad test positive in 2 days Health Minister to visit airport on Thursday gcw

    India COVID scare: 39 passengers from abroad test positive in 2 days; Health Minister to visit airport

    Jharkhand actress shot death amid robbery attempt in West Bengal's Howrah - adt

    Jharkhand actress shot death amid robbery attempt in West Bengal's Howrah

    Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh walks out of Arthur Road jail after 13 months gcw

    'Court has given me justice,' says Anil Deshmukh as he walks out of Arthur Road jail after 13 months

    PM Modi mother Heeraben hospitalised Read Ahmedabad hospital full statement gcw

    PM Modi's mother hospitalised: Read Ahmedabad hospital's full statement

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan Cricket Board PCB may sue Ramiz Raja for his outburst-ayh

    Pakistan Cricket Board may sue Ramiz Raja for his outburst

    Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2 to release in theatres by April 2023 vma

    Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2 to release in theatres by April 2023

    West Bengal: PM Modi to inaugurate Joka-Taratala segment of Kolkata Metro on December 30; check details - adt

    West Bengal: PM Modi to inaugurate Joka-Taratala segment of Kolkata Metro on December 30; check details

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Going to do as much as I can to get it right and try to go to India - Australia Cameron Green-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Going to do as much as I can to get it right and try to go to India' - Cameron Green

    India COVID scare 39 passengers from abroad test positive in 2 days Health Minister to visit airport on Thursday gcw

    India COVID scare: 39 passengers from abroad test positive in 2 days; Health Minister to visit airport

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon