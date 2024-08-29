Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi trolled for jiu-jitsu moves featured in Congress' throwback video (Watch)

    On the occasion of National Sports Day, the Congress party shared a throwback video on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing Rahul Gandhi's surprising foray into the world of Japanese martial art Jiu-Jitsu during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

    Rahul Gandhi trolled for jiu-jitsu moves featured in Congress' throwback video (Watch) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 3:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    "Discover the 'Gentle Art' with Shri @RahulGandhi ! On #NationalSportsDay, he shares his experiences to inspire you to take up sports & transform your life!," the party captioned the video.

    During the grand expedition, Gandhi not only traversed the Indian landscape but also immersed himself in the ancient Japanese martial art, Jiu-Jitsu. This practice, initially a personal endeavor, soon blossomed into a vibrant communal activity, engaging fellow yatris and local martial arts enthusiasts alike.

    In his heartfelt commentary accompanying the video, Gandhi revealed, "During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as we journeyed across thousands of kilometers, we had a daily routine of practicing jiu-jitsu every evening at our campsite. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly evolved into a community activity, bringing together fellow yatris and young martial arts students from the towns where we stayed."

    He further illuminated the noble intent behind the practice, "Our goal was to introduce these young minds to the beauty of the 'Gentle Art,' a harmonious blend of meditation, Jiu-Jitsu, Aikido, and non-violent conflict resolution techniques."

    "We aimed to instill in them the value of transforming violence into gentleness, giving them the tools to build a more compassionate and safer society," he stated.

    "On this National Sports Day, I want to share our experience with all of you, hoping to inspire some of you to take up the practice of the ‘Gentle Art’. P.S.: Bharat Dojo Yatra is coming soon," Rahul Gandhi added.

    This is not the first time Gandhi has showcased his martial arts skills. In December last year, during a visit to the Virendra Akhara in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, he demonstrated Jiu-Jitsu techniques in a bout with wrestler Bajrang Punia. 

    However, as the recent video garnered attention of the users online, Rahul Gandhi was soon trolled for the video.

    Take a look at the reactions

     

    The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a two-month odyssey commencing on January 14 from Manipur and culminating in Mumbai, represents the second phase of Gandhi's monumental padyatra, which previously spanned from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

