Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Kerala on January 19 for a major Congress event in Kochi celebrating its performance in the local body elections. KPCC President Sunny Joseph hopes the visit will boost morale ahead of the Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi's Recent Tamil Nadu Visit

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph on Wednesday said that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Kerala on January 19, during which the party will hold a major programme in Kochi to mark its performance in the recent local body elections. Speaking to ANI, Sunny Joseph said the event would bring together all elected representatives and candidates who contested the local body polls. "Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Kerala on the 19th. We will be celebrating our mass victory in the local body elections. All the elected members and the candidates who contested will assemble in Kochi. Rahul Gandhi will address them. We are hopeful that he will give us a more enthusiastic approach towards the Assembly elections," he said.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi visited Gudalur in Tamil Nadu to address the gathering of students and teachers at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the St. Thomas English High School. He asked schools to turn information in the age of artificial intelligence into knowledge and wisdom. He said, "We hear about the IT revolution, AI and data every day, and we hear that this is the information age where information is freely available and accessible. But the job of a school like this is to create people who are able to look at information, turn that information into knowledge and even more importantly, behave with wisdom."

KPCC on Sabarimala Ghee Probe

Meanwhile, on the Kerala High Court's decision to order a probe into the alleged sale of 'Adiya Sishtam Ghee' at Sabarimala, Sunny Joseph welcomed the decision and stated that the court's intervention was necessary to bring several such incidents to light. "That is quite welcome. Without the High Court's intervention, many incidents that have taken place would not have been made public. High Court's intervention is welcome," he said. (ANI)