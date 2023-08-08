Rahul Gandhi may open no-confidence motion debate against PM Modi; 5 ministers to defend

The discourse surrounding the no-confidence motion against the current BJP-led government is slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, within the lower house of the parliament. The response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected on August 10.

The Opposition's motion of no-confidence against the Narendra Modi-led government is set to be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday (August 8), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi absent from the proceedings. Rahul Gandhi, whose Parliament membership was reinstated on Monday, is slated to initiate the debate, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Although the motion's prospects of passing are exceedingly slim, it serves as the Opposition's indirect strategy to compel the Prime Minister to address the ongoing unrest in Manipur, a topic that has taken centerstage during the current monsoon session of parliament.

The Opposition has been vociferously calling for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur, which they assert is the most pressing issue of the day. The government has conceded to the demand, but with a notable caveat -- that the Prime Minister will not directly address the House regarding this matter, a stipulation that has fueled the Opposition's primary demand.

In preparation for the impending no-confidence motion, the BJP has scheduled a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday. This motion could potentially be deliberated, responded to, and eventually put to a vote on Wednesday and Thursday.

Recalling the events of 2018, Prime Minister Modi faced a no-confidence motion initiated by the Telugu Desam Party under Chandrababu Naidu. The motion was ultimately defeated, as the government secured 325 votes against the motion's 126.

In the current context, with a Lok Sabha strength of 570 and a majority mark of 270, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can anticipate support from 332 members. Furthermore, regional parties like Odisha's Biju Janata Dal and Andhra Pradesh's YSR Congress are aligning with the NDA, amassing a combined tally of 34 MPs. This consolidated support elevates the government's numbers to 366, while the united Opposition -- now referred to as INDIA -- comprises merely 142 members.

Five ministers are slated to contribute during the debate, including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Kiren Rijiju. Additionally, five other BJP MPs will also engage in the discourse.

The government's stance stems from its argument that historical precedents show that no statements were made in Parliament following significant unrest in Manipur in 1993 and 1997. They assert that in one instance, no statement was issued, and in the other, the junior home minister presented the statement. Officials claim that without established precedents, there is no valid rationale to demand the Prime Minister's direct statement on this issue.

Contrarily, the Opposition maintains that given the gravity of the situation, including over 170 casualties, injuries, and the displacement of thousands due to ethnic clashes since May, there is no pressing matter that demands the Prime Minister's immediate attention more than this.