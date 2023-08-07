Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill with 131 votes, Kejriwal says 'black law is against democracy'

The bill was introduced in the Upper House by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to replace an ordinance for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.

In a setback for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with 131 votes in support and 102 against, the Rajya Sabha on Monday approved the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 replacing the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government. The bill, that has been a point of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Centre, was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 3.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in response to the Rajya Sabha discussion on the disputed bill that the law does not in any way violate the Supreme Court's ruling. The measure, according to Shah, aims to create efficient, corrupt-free government in the capital. Additionally, he gave the members the reassurance that not a single element in the bill alters the status quo of the system in place since the Congress rule.

The minister defended the ordinance alleging the AAP-led Delhi government transferred officers of the vigilance department as liquor scam files were with it.

Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal took to social media and wrote: "This black law is against democracy, it weakens democracy. If democracy is weak then our India is weak."

''The BJP lost four polls against AAP, they have tried to usurp power in Delhi through backdoor,'' he added after the bill was passed.

The proposed law will empower the Central Government to control the functioning of the Delhi government by having the final say in the postings, transfers of bureaucrats and employees.