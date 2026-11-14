Rahul Gandhi visits Hyderabad to lead a gig workers' bike rally. Security is heightened for the event as Congress leaders reiterate their commitment to public welfare and respond to allegations of phone tapping by the central government.

Rahul Gandhi to Lead Hyderabad Gig Workers Rally Amid Tight Security

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to lead a bike rally of gig workers in Hyderabad on Saturday, with preparations and security arrangements in place ahead of the event. The rally will commence from Shilpakala Vedika, and Rahul Gandhi will address gig workers near Novotel, where he is currently staying.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, other ministers and Congress leaders welcomed Rahul Gandhi upon his arrival at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday night for his Hyderabad visit to attend the Bharat Summit 2026. Security has been heightened outside the Novotel hotel ahead of his departure for the rally. A dog squad is currently sweeping the premises and inspecting vehicle movements as part of standard high-profile protocols.

Meanwhile, AICC National Secretary Sachin M Sawant said the Congress party’s commitment was to stand with people from the lower strata of society and fulfil promises made in its election manifesto. “The Congress party's stand has always been to be with lower strata of people. There are promises which were made during the election campaigning, in the election manifesto. That is our commitment. We fulfil our commitment; we don't believe in 'jumlas',” he said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s phone-tapping allegations, Sawant accused the BJP of indulging in such activities and referred to the Pegasus controversy. “That is the modus operandi of the BJP. It’s not new. It has happened in Maharashtra also. The scandal was quite open. It is not an allegation; it is the truth. They indulge in such kinds of activities. What was Pegasus?” he questioned.

Telangana Minister Vivek Venkatswamy backed Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of phone tapping, claiming that he had also experienced surveillance during the erstwhile TRS and BRS regimes. “I think Rahul ji has a very strong point. You can now find out whether your phone is being tapped. I witnessed this during the TRS and BRS regimes as well. My phone was tracked, and I used to receive regular messages from FaceTime saying that my phone was being monitored,” Venkatswamy said. He added that he believed Rahul Gandhi had received similar notifications from phone companies regarding alleged phone tapping. "I am sure Rahul ji has received similar messages from phone companies informing him that his phone is being tapped," he added.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi levelled serious allegations that he is being surveilled by the Central government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was having his phone tapped. (ANI)