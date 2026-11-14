Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary, honoring his visionary leadership and commitment to democracy and progress.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on Birth Anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, terming him the "jewel of India". He emphasised that his vision of a progressive and inclusive nation continues to guide the party's efforts today.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that Nehru dreamt of a modern, scientific, progressive, and self-confident India, which remains an inspiration until today. He reflected on Nehru's foundational ideals, noting that diversity, democracy, and equality were central to his vision for the country.

Tributes from Congress Leadership

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described Nehru as a "revolutionary, a visionary, and a builder," noting his steadfast commitment to India's constitution. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also recalled Nehru's historic contributions to India’s social, political, and economic development, emphasizing his faith in secularism and his affection for children.