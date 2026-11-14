The NPPA has extended the ceiling prices for orthopaedic knee implants until January 15, 2027, due to industry representations. Authorities are also strictly monitoring revised trade margins for non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs.

NPPA Extends Ceiling Prices For Knee Implants Till January 15 2027

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, has extended the validity of ceiling prices of orthopaedic knee implants used in knee replacement systems by two months, till January 15, 2027. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on November 13, the extension will remain in force beyond the earlier deadline of November 15, 2026, unless amended by a subsequent notification.

The NPPA said representations received from manufacturers and industry associations were under its consideration, prompting the extension of the existing notification. The ceiling prices were initially notified on August 16, 2017, through a notification, and have been extended from time to time. The previous extension, issued on November 14, 2025, was valid until November 15, 2026.

Earlier, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had directed strict monitoring of the implementation of Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, notified vide Gazette Order dated October 17, with revised prices effective from November 9. According to the press release by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Department of Pharmaceuticals, on Friday, the latest revised price lists, based on submissions received from companies up to November 11, are available on the NPPA website and Pharma Sahi Daam app/portal.

All manufacturers, retailers, dealers, stockists, hospitals and medical institutions have been directed to comply with the revised prices and prominently display the updated price lists at their premises and websites. State Drug Controllers (SDCs) have been directed to strictly monitor compliance by manufacturers, dealers, hospitals and medical institutions to ensure that the benefits of revised MRPs are passed on to patients. Any violation may attract overcharging proceedings under the provisions of DPCO, 2013 Complaints regarding overcharging, shortage or non-availability of medicines can be reported through the Pharma Sahi Daam app/portal, NPPA helpline (1800-111-255) or email. State Drug Controllers were asked to submit their Action Taken Reports to NPPA by November 16. (ANI)