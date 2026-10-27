Rahul Gandhi has accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of overseeing systemic voter list irregularities, calling for his resignation as the Opposition intensifies its nationwide protests against alleged disenfranchisement of the poor.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Systematic Vote Theft

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday intensified his attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that votes were being stolen "right from the top level" and that poor people were being deliberately removed from electoral rolls. Addressing a ‘Vote Adhikar Jeene Ka Adhikar’ Jan Sunwai at Trilokpuri Block 20 in New Delhi, Gandhi said the Opposition was united on the issue and would continue its agitation until Gyanesh Kumar resigned or Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed him from the post.

“The entire Opposition stands united on this issue. The vote is the fundamental right of every Indian citizen. Yet, across India, this right--their vote--is being systematically snatched away from crores of people,” Gandhi said. “We have been raising this issue for a long time, but now the entire country is beginning to understand that top level se vote chori ho rahi hain (vote theft is being orchestrated right from the top level),” he added.

Allegations of Electoral Roll Irregularities

Alleging that poor people were being deliberately struck off voter lists, Gandhi claimed that their rights and entitlements were being taken away to create a country that served the interests of a handful of billionaires. “Poor people are being deliberately struck off the voter lists, and their rights and entitlements are being stripped away. Why? To create 'Naya Hindustan' (New India)--India belonging to a handful of chosen billionaires, where ordinary citizens have no rights, where the poor have no rights, and where the country is run solely for billionaires,” he said.

Referring to the Jan Sunwai, Gandhi claimed that 416 voters had been illegally deleted from electoral rolls across four polling booths. “The meeting and public hearing you organised today have shown this reality to the nation in a very clear manner. In just four booths, 416 voters were deleted--illegally struck off,” he said.

Opposition Calls for CEC Resignation

Targeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi alleged that he had failed to respond to the Opposition's questions. “We questioned Gyanesh Kumar ji about this. Gyanesh Kumar ji does not answer; he hides,” he said. Gandhi asserted that the Opposition would continue its campaign until the CEC resigned or was removed by the Prime Minister. “But we will not stop. Until Gyanesh Kumar ji resigns, and until Narendra Modi ji removes Gyanesh Kumar, the Opposition will not back down,” he said.

Thanking those who participated in the public hearing, Rahul Gandhi said they were fighting to protect democracy. The gathering also saw slogans of “Vote ka adhikar, jeene ka adhikar” (the right to vote is the right to live).

Protests and Political Developments

The remarks come amid the Opposition INDIA bloc's ongoing protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its allegations of irregularities and voter deletions. The Congress has planned a public impeachment-style proceeding against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources on Tuesday clarified that permission granted to the Congress to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan had not been withdrawn. “Delhi Police has not withdrawn permission for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan. There is no change in the permission that was earlier granted,” police sources said. On the proposed mock Parliament event at Ashoka Hotel, police sources said the matter depended on the hotel as the premises were privately owned.

Earlier, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal had alleged that police personnel stopped preparations for the Congress's planned protest against the CEC over alleged irregularities in the SIR. He also alleged that the intervention was directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Congress had obtained permission to use Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3 after approaching the police with a venue availability certificate from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The INDIA bloc has maintained that its agitation will continue until accountability is established within the Election Commission of India. (ANI)