Police have successfully recaptured the fifth prisoner, Lingaprasad, who escaped from Theni Jail. Authorities intercepted him in an autorickshaw near the Theni Government Medical College Hospital as they continue to search for others.

Theni Jail Escape Update

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): The escape of 16 undertrial prisoners from Theni Jail on Monday night created a major stir across Tamil Nadu. By Tuesday morning, four of the escaped prisoners had been apprehended by special police teams.

Recapture of Lingaprasad

In the latest development, the fifth prisoner, identified as Lingaprasad, a differently abled undertrial facing multiple ganja-related cases, has been secured by the police. According to preliminary information, Lingaprasad had allegedly been hiding approximately 200 metres from the jail premises since escaping on Monday night. He reportedly stopped an autorickshaw travelling from Kandamanur towards Theni Government Medical College Hospital and boarded the vehicle. During the journey, he allegedly asked the driver for his mobile phone to make a call. The driver told him that he would provide the phone once the vehicle stopped.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman travelling in the autorickshaw asked to get down near the pharmacy section of Theni Government Medical College Hospital, along the Varusanadu–Kandamanur road. At that point, police personnel approaching from the opposite direction stopped and searched the autorickshaw. During the inspection, they identified the passenger as Lingaprasad, one of the 16 prisoners who had escaped from Theni Jail. The police immediately apprehended him and brought him back to the jail in the same autorickshaw. He is currently being questioned by the authorities. With this, the number of escaped prisoners apprehended has risen to five, while efforts are continuing to trace the remaining prisoners. (ANI)