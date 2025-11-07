Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of 'vote theft' and 'murdering democracy'. He alleged irregularities in Haryana and Bihar polls, including tampering of voter lists and people being prevented from voting at polling stations.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, again trained guns on the Election Commission for indulging in the "Vote-Chori", accusing the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi of "murdering the democracy".

In a post on X, Gandhi addressed the 'Gen-Z' and youth and said, "Just yesterday, I proved with evidence how the government was stolen in Haryana through vote theft, and the will of an entire state was snatched away." He claimed that during the first phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly polls, people were stopped from voting.

Rahul Details 'Vote Theft' Allegations

"A few days ago, in Bihar, I also undertook the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to raise awareness among the public about the large-scale tampering of voter lists through SIR. Today, reports and videos pouring in from every corner of Bihar are further strengthening the chain of evidence of vote theft. Even before, the names of lakhs of voters had been removed from the lists; now, people are being prevented from voting at polling stations as well," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress MP also alleged that many BJP leaders and workers, who had voted in elections in other states, voted in Bihar in the first phase of the election.

"Remember, a government formed through vote theft never works in the interest of the youth, Gen Z, and the common people. And know this: the main culprits responsible for this murder of your democracy are: Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi. These are the top officials of the Election Commission, but they are the ones playing the biggest prank with the Constitution and democracy. Those who were appointed as guardians of the right to vote have themselves become partners in the theft of your future," Gandhi added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that 25 lakh fake voters had been added to the electoral rolls of Haryana ahead of the 2024 Assembly election in the state.

Bihar First Phase Concludes Peacefully With Record Turnout

Meanwhile, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history.

The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts, and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls. The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.