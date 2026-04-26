Rahul Gandhi condemned the death of Congress worker Debdeep Chatterjee, allegedly by 'TMC-affiliated thugs' in West Bengal. Calling it a 'reign of terror,' he demanded the immediate arrest of the guilty and compensation for the victim's family.

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Killing, Slams TMC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday strongly condemned the death of West Bengal Congress worker Debdeep Chatterjee, allegedly by "TMC-affiliated thugs," ahead of the second phase of polling for the Assembly elections and demanded strict and immediate action against those responsible. Sharing a post on X, the Congress leader expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Questioning the timing of the incident, Gandhi described TMC's character as "intimidating, attacking, and eliminating opposing voices."

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"The murder of Congress worker Debdeep Chatterjee by TMC-affiliated thugs after the elections is utterly reprehensible. My deepest condolences to the grieving family. In West Bengal today, it is not democracy but TMC's reign of terror that prevails. Intimidating, attacking, and eliminating opposing voices after votes are cast--this has become the defining character of TMC," he wrote.

Gandhi further reiterated that Congress has never been associated with violence and has always upheld constitutional and non-violent political values. He demanded the "harshest punishment" for the accused and sought security and compensation for the victim's family. "Congress politics has never been based on violence, nor will it ever be. We, too, have lost our workers, yet we have always chosen the path of non-violence and the Constitution. This is our legacy, this is our resolve. The demand is clear--immediate arrest of all the guilty, the harshest punishment, and full security and compensation ensured for Debdeep's family. We will not bow before this politics that stains India's non-violent tradition. Justice will be done," Gandhi wrote. कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता देबदीप चटर्जी की चुनाव बाद TMC से जुड़े गुंडों द्वारा की गई हत्या बेहद निंदनीय है। शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। पश्चिम बंगाल में आज लोकतंत्र नहीं, TMC का गुंडा राज चल रहा है। वोट के बाद विरोधी आवाज़ों को डराना, मारना, मिटाना - यही TMC का… https://t.co/kQn4T9deL0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2026

State Congress Committee Demands Justice

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee called the lethal incident shocking, especially during the post-poll phase. It is alleged that the deceased was "attacked and beaten by miscreants linked to TMC" before succumbing to his injuries "The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee strongly condemns the brutal killing of Congress supporter, Debdeep Chatterjee, in Asansol, who was known to be working closely with Asansol North Congress candidate, Shri Prasenjit Puitandi, in a shocking incident of violence during the post-poll phase. The victim was attacked and beaten by miscreants linked to the ruling All India Trinamool Congress and succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter," the committee wrote in a post on X.

Recognising the incident as "complete collapse of law and order," the committee also called for immediate arrest of those responsible, impartial probe and adequate compensation for the victim's family. "This tragic incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in the state and raises serious questions about the safety of opposition workers in West Bengal. The fact that such violence has occurred immediately after polling highlights a deeply disturbing pattern of political intimidation and vendetta. The Congress party stands firmly with the bereaved family and demands: Immediate arrest of all those responsible for this heinous crime, a fair, impartial, and time-bound investigation, adequate compensation and protection for the victim's family," the committee wrote.

Furthermore, the committee flagged concerns over the lack of FIR registration at reporting and reiterated the call for justice. "It is deeply concerning that even an FIR had not been registered at the time of reporting, further indicating administrative apathy in the face of such a grave incident. The Indian National Congress reiterates that democracy cannot survive in an atmosphere of fear and violence. We will continue to raise our voice against such atrocities and fight to ensure justice for every victim," the post read. The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee strongly condemns the brutal killing of Congress supporter, Debdeep Chatterjee, in Asansol, who was known to be working closely with Asansol North Congress candidate, Shri Prasenjit Puitandi, in a shocking incident of violence during the… — West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) April 25, 2026

West Bengal Polls Update

Meanwhile, the first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35% voter turnout across the state. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)