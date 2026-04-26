BJP's Boora Narsaiah Goud claims WB CM Mamata Banerjee has conceded defeat and is 'throwing tantrums'. This follows an incident where Banerjee left a rally, accusing BJP of using loud speakers, leading to a standoff between TMC and BJP workers.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Sunday asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has conceded defeat, and is acting in frustration after she abruptly ended her speech during a campaign rally in Bhabanipur. The Chief Minister on Saturday accused the BJP of deliberately using high-volume loudspeakers near the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's nearby venue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking with ANI, Goud asserted that CM Banerjee is "throwing tantrums" ahead of her defeat. He further called Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement against the hooligans of TMC an "ultimatum to the rowdies." "The frustration exhibited by Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal elections is a clear indication that she is losing, and losing very badly. This is why she is throwing tantrums. Regarding the Amit Shah statement that all the hooligans of the TMC will be turned down, it is an ultimatum to the rowdies and hooligans, not to the common party workers," he said.

He further accused Banerjee of practising appeasement politics and hooliganism and said that the people of Bengal will replace TMC with BJP, following the elections. "She has been relying on minority appeasement and hooliganism for the past fifteen years. The people of West Bengal have woken up and are ready for change; it is like a tsunami. The BJP government is going to come with a massive mandate," he affirmed.

Rally Confrontation in Bhabanipur

The incident unfolded just days before the crucial April 29 polling date for the second phase of elections, as the constituency's two primary contenders--Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari--held public meetings within earshot of each other. Expressing frustration over the "intentional disturbance," Banerjee apologised to her supporters before leaving the venue.

Following her departure, incensed TMC workers marched toward the BJP rally site. The two groups came face-to-face, engaging in a heated exchange of "Jai Bangla" and "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and local police formed a human chain to separate the factions, eventually bringing the situation under control before physical violence could erupt.

Adhikari Alleges 'Jungle Raj'

Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting from both Nandigram (where he voted on April 23) and Bhabanipur, arrived at his venue shortly after the skirmish. He characterised the TMC's protest as a sign of desperation and "jungle raj." "We are giving a befitting reply... This is goonda raj, jungle raj. We are trying to end it. Whatever TMC does will backfire. This time it will not be one-sided. Drive away the goons, save Bengal," said Suvendu Adhikari.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

The confrontation underscores the intense personal and political rivalry between the two leaders. While the first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35% voter turnout across the state, The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)