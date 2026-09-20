Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attacks Rahul Gandhi's outreach in Madhya Pradesh, claiming his presence brings disaster to the Congress. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey adds that Gandhi now relies on comedians as the public has stopped attending his events.

'Congress meets disaster wherever Rahul goes': CM Sai

Launching an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction in Indore, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that the Congress party faces ruin wherever Gandhi campaigns, asserting that his latest outreach in Madhya Pradesh will yield the same disastrous outcome.

Dismissing the Congress leader's visit and statements, Chief Minister Sai pointed to the party's electoral record under Gandhi's leadership. "Just look at the past record: wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, the Congress meets with disaster, and the same is going to happen in Indore. The same is going to happen in Madhya Pradesh; that has been the track record. Wherever he has gone, the Congress has been ruined," Sai said.

The Chief Minister's reaction comes in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's address at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, Madhya Pradesh—where a youth was seen mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage.

CM Sai's Odisha Visit

Sai will tour Odisha for two days, where he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the Odisha Chief Minister and offer prayers at the Lingaraj and Jagannath temples for Chhattisgarh’s peace and prosperity.

Responding to queries on whether the long-pending Mahanadi river water-sharing dispute would figure in his discussions with his Odisha counterpart, Sai said that a resolution is imminent, noting that Chief Ministers and senior officials had met in New Delhi recently and submitted the matter to the Central Water Commission.

BJP MP Dubey joins attack, cites DUSU poll results

Stepping up the attack on Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Congress leader is forced to rely on comedians and artists because the public has ceased to turn up for his events. "False narratives were echoing across the country; just consider the situation. No one is willing to turn up to hear Rahul Gandhi speak. He has lost over 100 elections. You saw how they invited Neha Singh Rathore to Gujarat, and just yesterday, I saw them touring Indore with a stand-up comedian. I once remarked that a day might come when Rahul Gandhi is seen sharing a stage with Bollywood's most popular actress, Rakhi Sawant, simply because no one else is showing up.

Dubey further referenced the recent Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results, claiming they reflect the genuine sentiment of the nation's youth towards the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Delhi Student Union elections took place—elections that gauge the mood and mindset of the nation's youth—and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) achieved a clean sweep. This signifies that the youth still align with the Sangh's ideology and PM Modi's policies, and they wish to work under PM Modi's leadership. There is only one conclusion to be drawn from this, and the entire opposition—especially Rahul Gandhi—needs to understand it," Dubey said. (ANI)