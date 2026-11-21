Rahul Gandhi has criticized the Manipur government after 15 people died and 150 were hospitalized due to suspected toxic liquor consumption in Chandel district, labeling the tragedy a failure of governance and calling for immediate action.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Manipur Govt Over Fatal Toxic Liquor Incident

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur over the deaths of several people after allegedly consuming toxic liquor, asserting that the tragedy is "not an accident, but the result of the BJP government's negligence." In a post on X, Gandhi expressed grief over the loss of lives, wished a speedy recovery to those hospitalised, and demanded strict action against the culprits along with timely compensation for the affected families.

"The news of several people dying from toxic liquor in Manipur is deeply saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the patients' speedy recovery. This is not an accident, but the result of the BJP government's negligence. First, violence devastated hundreds of homes; now toxic liquor is devastating them—the government is still asleep. Those responsible must face immediate, strict action, and the affected families must receive full support and fair compensation without delay," the Congress MP said.

At least 15 people have been confirmed dead, and around 150 patients are undergoing treatment at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal following a suspected methanol poisoning incident linked to the consumption of a locally made alcoholic drink at Chakpi Karong in Chandel district. According to available information, the affected individuals are mostly residents from Chakpi Karong and surrounding areas of Chandel district, ranging from adults to middle-aged people. Many of those brought to the hospital showed symptoms consistent with methanol poisoning, which is suspected to have been caused by consuming a local liquor contaminated with the toxic substance.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited patients at Shija Hospital and Babina Hospital on Friday to review treatment arrangements, directed authorities to provide the best possible medical care, and dispatched a specialist medical team along with essential medicines to Chandel. The state government has also ordered an inquiry into the incident and assured strict action against those responsible, while the Chandel district administration has issued a public advisory urging residents to avoid locally brewed alcohol of doubtful origin and report suspected illicit liquor operations.

Meanwhile, Sumil Langhu from the Chandel District Headquarters told ANI that the outbreak had unfolded over the past two to three days. "In the last two to three days, we came across this outbreak. From the source that I received, it is basically from consuming liquor. Where the liquor comes from, I am not able to give surety, but as per the report we received, it is because of this liquor that they consumed," Langhu said.

Providing an update on the toll and treatment across facilities, he added, "So far, 15 people have died as of this evening, as far as my knowledge is concerned. Right now at Shija, we have 150 patients who have come for tests, and many more patients are also at Babina undergoing the same treatment. This is a very unfortunate incident, but with the support that we received today from our honourable CM, we are very happy with the financial assistance that he has assured us." (ANI)