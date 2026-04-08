Rahul Gandhi slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his 'derogatory' remarks against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. This follows Sarma's critique of Kharge regarding the Pawan Khera case. Gandhi also questioned PM Modi's silence.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condemned the "derogatory" language by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. "The use of vulgar and derogatory language by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge ji is entirely condemnable, shameful, and unacceptable" He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on the issue.

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असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा द्वारा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष और राज्यसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे जी के विरुद्ध इस्तेमाल की गई अभद्र और घटिया भाषा पूरी तरह निंदनीय, शर्मनाक और अस्वीकार्य है। खरगे जी देश के एक वरिष्ठ और लोकप्रिय दलित और जननेता हैं - उनका अनुभव, कद और… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 7, 2026

Context Behind the Condemnation

This comes after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma critiqued Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his statement about seeking clarification from the central government and the foreign minister after police raided the Congress leader Pawan Khera's Delhi residence, as the CM's wife filed an FIR against him. "Are you crazy? If you don't know the truth, then why did you put it? You should have asked earlier...First, you should have asked the foreign minister whether it was right or not and that we have received this allegation," CM Sarma said. He likened the situation to killing someone and then offering them medicine. "Kharge is old, and you are still talking like a crazy person," he further remarked.

The Trigger: Pawan Khera's Allegations

Sarma made the remarks amid heightened tensions over allegations made by Pawan Khera against the Sarma family. Khera had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports -- from India, the UAE, and Egypt -- and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

Assam Assembly Elections

Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 across 126 constituencies, with counting on May 4. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M).