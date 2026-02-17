Rahul Gandhi met gig workers, accusing the BJP of ignoring their lack of stable income, social security, and basic rights. He highlighted the 'double exploitation' of women and said Congress is developing a legal framework to protect their rights.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, interacted with a delegation of gig workers at Jan Sansad on Monday. Following his interaction, the Congress leader accused the BJP of turning a blind eye to the systemic injustices and hardships faced by these gig workers.

"The BJP governments in power in the states and at a Centre are turning a blind eye to this injustice. There are no strong laws, no social security, and no accountability for gig companies," said Gandhi.

Systemic Injustices and Lack of Social Security

Discussing his meeting, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) claimed that during his interaction with workers, he learned that those in the gig economy lack stable income, social security, and basic amenities such as medical care and insurance. He emphasised that women gig workers are victims of double exploitation, facing both economic insecurity and a profound lack of respect and physical security. Instead of receiving support, he asserted, these workers are being stripped of the very dignity of their labour.

"A few days ago, I met with a delegation of gig workers at the Jan Sansad. The conversation made it clear that strong and responsible government action is essential to ensure workers reap the benefits of the gig economy. Today, gig workers lack stable income, social security, or basic amenities like medical care and insurance. Work-life balance is disrupted, and basic human dignity is being eroded. Women gig workers are victims of double exploitation, economic insecurity coupled with a lack of respect and security. Instead of support, they are being stripped of the dignity of their labour," said Gandhi in Facebook.

Caste-Based Discrimination Alleged

He further claimed that a significant portion of the workforce in the gig sector belongs to Dalit and tribal communities. The Congress leader accused the BJP of turning a blind eye to the systemic injustices and hardships faced by these gig workers.

"Class and caste-based discrimination are deeply ingrained in this system. A large number of workers in the gig sector belong to Dalit and tribal communities, further exacerbating their exploitation," said Gandhi.

Congress to Develop Model Legal Framework

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, announced that the Congress is developing a model legal framework to protect the rights of gig workers in Congress-governed states.

"Meanwhile, Congress governments are working on rights-based laws to ensure gig workers have access to social security, minimum wages, and equality. We are developing a model legal framework in our states that can be implemented nationwide. The fight for gig workers is not just about employment - it is about respect, security, and social justice," said Gandhi.

