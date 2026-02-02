TMC's Kalyan Banerjee slammed the handling of Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Parliament, saying MP rights are being undermined. The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid a row over Gandhi's comments on the China border, which the BJP termed a violation of rules.

'Rights of MPs being undermined': TMC on Rahul Gandhi remarks row

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday criticised the handling of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Parliament, saying established rules exist to deal with such matters and alleging that the rights of Members of Parliament are being undermined. Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said, "Every time they are talking about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, they are talking about our character, our existence, everything they are saying about it. It seems to me that there is nothing in the Parliament itself. Every right has been taken away from the member of parliament. Every right, this is not correct. This is not the correct path. In future days, people of this country, of course, will give the answer. This is not right. If Rahul Gandhi said something wrong. There is a rule also. They can bring a privileged motion, but not in this way"

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions on Monday and was adjourned for the day amid a prolonged stalemate over Rahul Gandhi's insistence on speaking about a specific matter pertaining to the standoff with China during border tensions in 2020 while referring to a report citing an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane. BJP members strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, saying he was speaking outside the rules of the House. The House, which began discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, was adjourned first till 3 pm, then till 4 pm, and later for the day. Speaker Om Birla ruled that Gandhi should not make references to the unpublished book or article. When the House reconvened at 3 pm, the Speaker urged the Leader of the Opposition to proceed without mentioning the material, stressing that the House functions according to established rules.

'He considers himself above Parliament': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to demoralise the armed forces. "Our party initiated the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. All of us were seated to hear the speech of LoP Rahul Gandhi. But right from the beginning, Rahul Gandhi flouted rules and started quoting from a book whose publication and authenticity of a book is not clearly mentioned. Defence Minister and all of us said that the House will function as per rules and one should speak as per rules...One cannot challenge the Chair. Even after the ruling of the Lok Sabha Speaker, Rahul Gandhi kept repeating the same mistake...He wasted half an hour, violated rules and kept saying the same thing. He started speaking on the China border...Can the Congress party bring back the landmass that was captured by China in 1959 and 1962?... Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation," he said.

"If someone is born in a known family, are they above the Parliament? Are they above the rules? India is a democratic nation and functions as per rules...Rahul Gandhi doesn't follow any rules. He considers himself above Parliament. Senior Congress leaders got up and started clapping...Rahul Gandhi should use his brain and make his MPs understand to follow the rules. That is my request to him. He should apologise for the sin of Congress with respect to the China border," he added.

Amid Rahul Gandhi's insistence on delivering his intended remarks, Rijiju said the House should also deliberate on "what should be done with a member who doesn't obey the Speaker's ruling in Lok Sabha." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also urged the Chair to prevent the Congress leader from making such references. (ANI)