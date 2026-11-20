Rahul Gandhi's claim that India is a side player in global geopolitics has triggered political backlash. BJP leaders condemned the remarks as anti-national, while the CPI(M) backed his critique regarding India's current international standing.

Rahul Gandhi Remarks Spark Political Row Over India Foreign Policy

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Political leaders reacted across party lines following Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks in the United States, where he questioned the central government's foreign policy and termed India a "side player" in geopolitics. While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Pradeep Bhandari, Darshan Singh Choudhary, and Mahesh Tenginkai criticised Gandhi for allegedly speaking against the nation abroad, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] General Secretary M.A. Baby backed his observation on India's role in international affairs.

The political reactions come after Gandhi, speaking at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, argued that India should play a more active role in global discussions and expressed concern that Pakistan was actively mediating peace negotiations between the United States and Iran. "India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States," Rahul Gandhi had said.

Responding to Gandhi's statements during his overseas visit, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress leader of undermining India's democracy and economy abroad, while citing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's economic outlook to counter him. "Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a tour abroad, makes one statement after another against India’s democracy and its economy. Rahul Gandhi, while abroad, is even meeting with anti-national forces.... A Congress leader has now exposed Rahul Gandhi’s agenda, which is anti-national, anti-Indian democracy, and anti-Indian economy," Bhandari said. "Rahul Gandhi has been exposed by his own party’s Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, who stated that India will become a $30 trillion economy by 2047 and a Viksit Bharat. In other words, the Congress leaders acknowledge that there is no economic disaster..." he added.

Targeting Gandhi over his remarks on foreign soil, BJP MP Darshan Singh Choudhary said, "... He has no understanding of India, no cultural connection and no regard for our traditions and beliefs. He continues to make such ridiculous remarks, which not only damage his own party and organisation but are also harmful to the country. His attempts to tarnish India's image abroad achieve nothing..." "Instead, they only expose his own standing. I fail to understand how the Congress and its allies can continue to accept such leadership..." Choudhary further said. BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai also questioned Gandhi's approach while visiting the United States, contrasting it with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's conduct when he was in the Opposition. "... Whenever we travel abroad, our focus should be on India's unity, future and development. What kind of approach is it to speak against India while visiting the United States? Even when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sent abroad to represent India's interests. Despite being in the Opposition, he always spoke in the interest of the country..." Tenginkai stated.

Meanwhile, M A Baby supported Gandhi's "side player" remark, contrasting India's present diplomatic posture with its earlier leadership in the Non-Aligned Movement. "The statement made by Rahul Gandhi about India's lack of a strong presence in international affairs is largely correct. We used to be a leader of the Non-Aligned Movement," Baby said. "Now, Mr Narendra Modi appears to be playing second fiddle to Donald Trump. This is what Rahul Gandhi wanted to convey. I think the Leader of the Opposition's observation is accurate..." he added. (ANI)