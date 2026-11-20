BSP leader Akash Anand sharply criticized the BJP, Congress, and SP in Ayodhya, accusing them of political opportunism. He specifically demanded apologies from SP leaders for derogatory remarks and questioned their commitment to the Dalit community.

Akash Anand Attacks Rivals in Ayodhya Ahead of 2027 UP Elections

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Coordinator Akash Anand on Friday sharpened his attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and rival Samajwadi Party (SP) during a campaign rally in Ayodhya's Bikapur assembly constituency ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, accusing the SP of political opportunism and demanding an apology from SP leaders over remarks at an Agra event.

Addressing the media in Bikapur, Anand sought to draw a sharp contrast between the BSP and its political rivals while targeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav over Dalit outreach, law-and-order records and past legislative battles. Opening his attack on rival parties, Anand echoed BSP chief Mayawati's characterisation of the BJP and Congress while questioning Akhilesh Yadav's political direction and the SP's PDA outreach. "Mayawati is right: whether it is the BJP or the Congress, they are two sides of the same coin. Toss the coin, heads or tails, it is always the downtrodden and the oppressed who lose. This is the true, authentic face of the Congress. Speaking of the SP, I hold Akhilesh Yadav in high regard, but to be perfectly honest, I have never been able to figure out what he actually wants to achieve. As Mayawati says, these poor folks change their colours just like a chameleon. I suspect that by the time the elections arrive, the true meaning of 'P' will be revealed! Meanwhile, 'D' and 'A' are sitting nervously in the back, hoping it's not their turn next," Akash Anand said.

Turning to a recent SP gathering in Agra, Anand accused the party of adopting a temporary pro-Ambedkar posture and demanded an apology from Ram Gopal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav over an alleged remark directed at attendees. "They recently held a Dalit Mahasammelan in Agra. For one whole day, the entire organisation, the entire SP, transformed into followers of Ambedkar. But here's the thing about chameleons: they can change their colours, but they cannot change their nature!... On that very stage, Professor Ram Gopal, considered the 'think tank' of the SP, lashed out at the people sitting in the audience. He had invited them there to be honoured, yet in a fit of rage, he ended up calling them 'fools.' No matter how much makeup you apply, the truth from your heart will eventually slip off your tongue. Professor Ram Gopal Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav must apologise to our community for using this term; otherwise, we will settle this score in the upcoming Assembly general elections by pressing the voting button," he added.

Expanding his criticism of the SP's past record in government and Parliament, Anand cited opposition to SC/ST promotion reservation in 2012, past law-and-order incidents and the renaming of districts established during Mayawati's tenure. Akash Anand said, "Back in 2012, when a bill for reservation in promotions for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) community was introduced in Parliament, which party opposed it the most? It was the SP. They even snatched a copy of the bill in the Lok Sabha and tore it to pieces. Today, the very same people go around carrying a copy of the Constitution; first they tear it up, and then they brandish it, claiming to be our protectors! As for law and order, it's better not to even talk about it. Recall the year 2000, when they were in power: a single incident of molestation in Muzaffarnagar escalated into a riot that claimed over 60 lives and forced thousands of families to live in relief camps for months. That is the extent of their grip on law and order.” He added, “During Behenji's (Mayawati's) administration, districts were named after great icons of the Bahujan movement; however, as soon as this party came to power in 2012, they systematically erased those names. These were not just names or words written on a signboard. These were the names through which our future generations could have learned their own history, yet they were deliberately erased. Today, the very same people are going around chanting 'PDA, PDA,' seeking votes from the Dalits and the backward classes." (ANI)