Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Akvan is set to change West Bengal's weather this week, with Kolkata, Howrah and several South Bengal districts likely to receive rain between November 18 and 21, potentially bringing an early winter chill

South Bengal is likely to experience a spell of rain this week as Cyclone Akvan develops over the Bay of Bengal and moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. According to the weather forecast, the system is expected to influence weather conditions across several districts of West Bengal between November 18 and 21.

While the cyclone is expected to make landfall hundreds of kilometres away along the Andhra Pradesh coast, its peripheral impact could extend to Bengal. Kolkata and the adjoining districts are likely to receive light to moderate showers, while some other parts of South Bengal could experience heavier rainfall.

The approaching system is expected to bring a noticeable change after the predominantly dry weather conditions prevailing across the region.

Kolkata, Howrah and coastal districts likely to receive showers

The rainfall forecast covers several districts of South Bengal, although the intensity is expected to vary depending on the location and the cyclone's movement.

Kolkata and the remaining southern districts are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall. Coastal areas, meanwhile, could witness comparatively heavier showers as the weather system approaches the eastern coastline.

The rainfall activity is expected to continue over multiple days, with November 19 to 21 emerging as an important period to watch. However, the exact distribution and intensity of rainfall will depend on the cyclone's eventual trajectory.

The weather department is monitoring the system as it moves across the Bay of Bengal.

Rain may bring an early winter chill to South Bengal

The approaching rain system could also influence temperatures across South Bengal. With showers expected during the latter half of the week, residents may experience a noticeable change in the weather.

The combination of rainfall, cloudy conditions and a possible dip in daytime temperatures could make the weather feel colder, particularly after the showers. The changing conditions may also prompt people to bring out their winter clothing earlier than expected this season.

For Kolkata and neighbouring districts, the coming days could therefore bring a shift from relatively dry conditions to a cooler, rain-influenced weather pattern.

The key weather detail is that cloudy conditions could lower daytime temperatures while keeping night temperatures above normal. This means the perceived chill may increase even without a significant fall in minimum temperatures.