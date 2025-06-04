Rahul Gandhi urged the adoption of the Telangana model for the caste census, praising its inclusive approach. He accused the BJP government of delaying the census and failing to bring social justice.

Bhopal: Accusing the BJP-led government not being interested in caste census even as an announcement has been made in this regard, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said such an enumeration will ensure social justice.

He also said that caste census will meet the same fate as the Women Reservation Act, which is not being implemented immediately and will come into force after some years.

Addressing a workers convention here, he alleged that Modi government does not want to bring social justice and wants to promote chosen industralists.

"BJP does not want to conduct caste census, because if caste census is conducted then their Adani-Ambani model will end because country will know that 90 per cent are not benefiting from this and the country's money is only being sent to the 5-10 per cent, and people will rise up stop this on their own. This is the fight," he said.

He said caste census is like X-ray of society.

“Have you ever gotten a fracture? What does the doctor say? That first let's see it and do an X-ray...The whole country knows that Dalits, backward classes and poor general castes are getting hurt. I am just saying to do an X-ray and see the problem. If it is revealed that that there is no problem, everything is all right. If X-ray reveals that the leg is broken, then something will have to be done.”

The Congress leader also advocated "Telangana model" for conducting caste census.

"There are two models for caste census, one of Telangana and another is Bihar model...In Bihar they chose the questions behind closed door, without asking Dalits, tribals, backward classes, general caste or minorities...In Telangana we asked lakhs of people, Dalit, Adivasi groups, and politicians. We asked them what questioned they would want, 3.5 lakh people were included in our process."