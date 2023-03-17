Rahul Gandhi now part of 'Anti-Nationalist Toolkit': BJP President JP Nadda ramps up attack

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Friday (March 17) slammed Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom and said that he has become a permanent part of the "anti-nationalist toolkit".

    In a video, the BJP national president said, "It's unfortunate that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit."

    The BJP national president also questioned Rahul Gandhi about his intention over "demanding the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India".

    "Rahul Gandhi, what is your intention when you demand the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India?" he said.

    "At a time when India is becoming the 5th largest economy in the world and G20 meetings are being held here, Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil is insulting the nation and the Parliament," he added.

    On Thursday, protests continued in Parliament for the fourth consecutive day with the ruling BJP and opposition parties sticking to their stands. The BJP demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK while the Opposition members pressed for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

    Initially, the Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm and later for the day amid continued protests directed in both houses. The ongoing second part of the Budget session began on March 13.

    The tussle also played out outside the Parliament, with Rahul Gandhi stating that he wants to respond to the ministers who had made allegations against him at the two Houses.

