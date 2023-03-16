ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

In the letter sent to the ED, Kavitha said, "I humbly beseech your good self that the proceedings before the Supreme Court being sacred and sacrosanct, the outcome there of must be awaited before any further proceedings take place with respect to the subject summons."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (March 16) rejected BRS leader K Kavitha's plea to defer proceedings against her till the Supreme Court ruling on her petition seeking protection from arrest and summons, as it issued a fresh notice to her for questioning on March 20 in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

The Telangana MLC sent an "authorised representative" in the morning with a six-page petition to the investigating officer of the case in Delhi stating she was skipping the March 16 summons as they explicitly do not require her to appear in person.

In the letter sent to the ED, Kavitha said, "I humbly beseech your good self that the proceedings before the Supreme Court being sacred and sacrosanct, the outcome thereof must be awaited before any further proceedings take place with respect to the subject summons."

"I once again request your good self that you may please defer the proceedings awaiting appropriate order(s) or direction(s) by the Hon'ble Supreme Court," she wrote.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear on March 24 the plea by Kavitha seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons issued against her by the ED in this case.

The 44-year-old politician was first questioned in this case on March 11 and she spent close to nine hours there, following which, she was asked to depose again on March 16.

In her letter, Kavitha spoke about her first deposition before the ED where she said she "furnished all relevant information and answered all queries to the best of my knowledge, ability and understanding".

Kavitha, however, expressed surprise and "shock" that her phone was "impounded" by the agency that day and she was not physically confronted with any arrested accused despite the agency's earlier "categorical assertion" for the same.

She also wrote to the agency that being a woman she should not be called to the ED office for questioning but this exercise should either be conducted over a video link or the investigators can visit her residence for the same.

