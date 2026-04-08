Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai passed away at 94. Rahul Gandhi mourned her death, calling her a loyal leader who inspired women. Priyanka Gandhi and Mohammed Azharuddin also paid tribute to the trailblazer.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. He described her as a senior and loyal leader whose life of public service and dignified political achievements inspired generations of women, and offered condolences to her family and supporters.

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In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "The news of the demise of former Union Minister and former MP Mohsina Kidwai ji is extremely heartbreaking. She was a highly senior and loyal leader of the Congress Party, whose entire life has been an example of public service." https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2041728798316700008?s=20

"With her simplicity, gentleness, and dignified political success, she inspired several generations of women in the country. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters," the post read.

Kidwai held key portfolios during the Rajiv Gandhi administration and served as a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at different times. She had also been a member of the Congress Working Committee and the party's Central Election Committee in earlier years.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembers 'trailblazer'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to Kidwai, praising her as a trailblazer, former UP PCC president, and a figure of courage, dedication, and compassion, while expressing condolences to her family on the loss. https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/2041746593955901488?s=20

"We will miss Mohsina Kidwai ji's wisdom and guidance. She was a trailblazer of her time. As one of the few women PCC presidents of UP, she travelled to every corner of the state and built lasting relationships with Congress workers across the districts. Her courage, ideological commitment and patriotism were unquestioned. She was also a kind-hearted and compassionate person who saw lived a life of great dignity. My deepest condolences to her family. May they have the strength to bear this loss with courage," she wrote in a post on X.

Mohammed Azharuddin hails 'towering personality'

Further, Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin also expressed profound grief over the passing of Kidwai, hailing her as a towering figure of loyalty, dedication, and selfless service whose wisdom, simplicity, and guidance nurtured generations. He also described her loss as the end of an era of integrity and commitment.

"Today, with a deeply heavy heart, I express profound grief on the passing of Mohsina Kidwai ji, a towering personality whose life stood as a shining testament to unwavering loyalty, dedication, and selfless service to the Congress party and the nation. Her journey was not just political; it was a lifelong mission rooted in values, sacrifice, and an unshakeable belief in the ideals of the Congress. Through every phase of her life, she stood firm with grace and courage, never seeking recognition, yet earning the highest respect through her quiet strength and tireless commitment," he said.

"For countless workers and leaders, she was more than a guide, she was a motherly figure. Her wisdom, simplicity, and dignity nurtured generations. Her presence gave strength, and her words carried the depth of experience blended with compassion. With her passing, we have not only lost a senior leader but the end of an era defined by integrity, loyalty, and truth. Such lives are rare, and such legacies are eternal. I feel personally humbled to have witnessed her dedication and to have drawn inspiration from her remarkable journey. Her ideals will continue to guide us, and her memory will forever live in our hearts. May the Almighty grant her eternal peace and give strength to all who mourn this irreparable loss," Azharuddin said.