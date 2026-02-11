Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of surrendering to a 'US chokehold' in an interim trade deal. He argues the agreement will stop India from using its data for its own benefit, undermining its potential leadership in AI, ahead of a global AI summit.

Gandhi Slams US Trade Deal, Alleges 'Surrender' by PM Modi

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that under the pretext of "clearing barriers to digital trade," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "surrendered to the US chokehold" in the interim trade agreement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rahul Gandhi's criticism came as India is set to hold an Artificial Intelligence Summit, which he believed could have been an opportunity for India to assert leadership. However, Rahul believed that through the interim trade agreement, New Delhi allowed Washington to oppose India's use of its data for their own benefit.

"In a few days, the government is hosting a grand AI Summit. It should have been an opportunity for India to assert leadership - to demonstrate how a country of 1.4 billion people can use our data to shape the global AI future ON OUR OWN TERMS," he said in a post on X.

"Instead, a helpless PM Modi has surrendered to the US 'chokehold' in the trade deal. Under the pretext of "clearing barriers to digital trade", every move to use our data for our own benefit will be opposed," he added.

The AI revolution is here - bringing both threats and opportunities. Our IT and services sector, a shining star of our economy, is at risk, and thousands of software engineers and professionals will lose their livelihoods if we do not prepare for the storm that is coming. But… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 11, 2026

Data Sovereignty and Security Risks Flagged

Lok Sabha LoP flagged that this deal will raise issues, including ensuring the security of user data and ensuring transparency in other companies' source code.

"Already, large foreign companies enjoy a near monopoly on our data through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, Amazon, Android, etc. With this deal, India will struggle to: Safely store the data of 1.5 billion Indians in India. Get transparency in their source codes and algorithms. Tax the profits they make using our data," he said.

"It's a shame that our Prime Minister has been pressured to hand over India's prime resource to a foreign power," he added.

Details of the US-India Interim Agreement

US and India have announced a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

According to the joint statement, the United States and India have commited to address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade and to set a clear pathway to achieve robust, ambitious, and mutually beneficial digital trade rules as part of the BTA.

It also said the United States will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 per cent under Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, as amended, on originating goods of India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery. (ANI)