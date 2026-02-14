Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Rahul Gandhi for 'lying' about the India-US trade deal, saying it protects farmers. Meanwhile, Gandhi met farmer unions who warned the deal poses a 'grave threat' to their livelihoods.

Chouhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of misleading farmers

Union Minister for Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday alleged that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is trying to mislead the farmers by "lying repeatedly" and causing confusion among the general public regarding the India-US interim trade framework.

Chouhan said that the India-US interim trade deal protects the rights of farmers, fishermen, craftsmen, startups, and MSMEs. "Rahul Gandhi is continuously lying...He is making unsuccessful attempts to mislead the farmers by telling lies. He is trying to create confusion among the countrymen. But I say with full confidence that in the agreement that has been reached between India and America, the interests of the country have been given top priority. The rights of our MSMEs, startups, farmers, craftsmen, and fishermen have been protected..." he said.

Minister defends import practices

The Agriculture Minister defended the interim trade deal between the two countries, saying that the import practices don't harm the interests of the farmers because of the regulated costs and limited quantities. "Rahul Gandhi is talking about apples. We import 5.5 lakh metric ton apples, and on what grounds? The minimum import price is Rs. 80 per kg, and Rs. 25 per kg is added, meaning the landing cost is Rs. 105. So, how is this harming farmers? There are constant attempts to mislead in the matter of walnuts as well. India already imports 60,000 metric tons of walnuts. Only a limited quota of 13,000 has been granted. How will this cause harm to the farmers? No subsidies were given to soybeans and maize..." he stated.

Further, Chouhan refuted Gandhi's claim, stating that the Congress government did not allow imports during its tenure, saying that $20 billion worth of agricultural produce was imported during the time. "Rahul Gandhi's claim that the doors to imports were completely closed during the Congress government is false. Even during the Congress regime, $20 billion worth of agricultural produce was imported. Dairy products were also imported. Whatever the country needs is imported. How long will they continue to mislead the farmers?..." he slammed Gandhi.

The Cabinet Minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining that he spends his time formulating policies and decisions that benefit the farmers of the country, and which will lead to a self-reliant India. "The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to serving the farmers and the country every moment, every second. He has changed the lives of farmers by formulating and implementing numerous schemes for their welfare and will continue to work for the farmers, to protect their interests and to build a self-reliant and developed India..." he said.

Farmer unions oppose trade deal, meet Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi hosted a high-level meeting at his Parliament office with a delegation of 17 major farmer unions from across India to discuss the India-US interim trade deal.

Sukhpal Singh, MLA from Bholath and former Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, and Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, shared details on X, noting that the delegation warned that the deal would harm Indian farmers, particularly those cultivating corn, soyabean, cotton, fruits, and nuts. Khaira tweeted, "LoP Rahul Gandhi met leaders of farm unions from across the country at Parliament House today. The farm leaders expressed their opposition to the US-India trade deal, warning that it poses a grave threat to the livelihoods of farmers cultivating corn, soyabean, cotton, fruits, and nuts. In the discussion, Rahul ji and the union leaders underscored the urgent need for a nationwide mass movement to resist this deal and defend the rights, incomes, and future of farmers and farm labourers across India."

The 17-member delegation included prominent voices such as Sukhpal S Khaira (MLA Bholath), Adv. Ashok Balhara, PT, John, and Tejveer Singh. Their unified stance indicates that the KMM - India (Kisan Mazdoor Morcha) is preparing for its "most significant challenge" since the 2020-21 farm law protests. (ANI)