    Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi? Workers clean Congress leader's house amid rumours

    Amidst speculation of Rahul Gandhi contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi again, videos of extensive cleaning and renovation work at his residence in the town have surfaced on social media, stirring excitement among UP Congress workers
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    Amid speculation that Rahul Gandhi might contest the Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, videos showcasing extensive cleaning and renovation work at his house in the town were shared on social media, generating significant excitement among the UP Congress cadre. While the candidates for the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats are yet to be announced, Congress workers remain confident that their leader will not disappoint them.

    Rahul Gandhi has not yet provided a negative response to inquiries regarding his potential candidacy from the traditional party stronghold, which was lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019.

    Rahul Gandhi's response to reporters in Ghaziabad, alongside Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday was somewhat ambiguous: "Such decisions are taken by the central election committee in our party, and I shall abide by it." This response was received positively by the party cadre in Amethi.

    According to ex-MLC Deepak Singh, "This is routine. Whether or not he contests elections from here, he is sure to visit Amethi during the campaign time.”

    Workers involved in the cleaning activity mentioned that they were hired by the party for the task. One of them expressed, "I am told that Rahul Bhaiya will come soon. Therefore, all the cleaning and renovation work is being done."

    Congress sources indicated that candidates for the two prominent seats are anticipated to be announced on or after April 26, following the completion of polling for Wayanad. Amethi is scheduled for polling in the fifth phase, which is set to take place on May 20.

    Smriti Irani, the incumbent BJP MP for Amethi, took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra, asserting that she had facilitated more development in the constituency over five years than Gandhi had in 15.
     

    Kalamassery blast case: Martin Dominic sole accused; police submit charge sheet in court

    'New Putin in making': BJP's Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Sharad Pawar for attack on PM Modi

    Kerala: TG Nandakumar raises bribery allegations on BJP leaders Anil Antony, Shobha Surendran

    Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise case till May 7

    Karnataka: Passenger from Bangkok arrested with 10 yellow anacondas at Bengaluru airport (See PHOTOS)

    Kalamassery blast case: Martin Dominic sole accused; police submit charge sheet in court

    'New Putin in making': BJP's Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Sharad Pawar for attack on PM Modi

    Kerala: TG Nandakumar raises bribery allegations on BJP leaders Anil Antony, Shobha Surendran

    IPL 2024: Dhoni, Sameer Rizvi's explosive batting session in nets ahead of CSK vs LSG goes viral (WATCH)

    Janhvi Kapoor's diet secrets revealed! Check it out and get a SEXY, HOT body like her

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

