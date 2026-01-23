Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also honored Netaji on Parakram Diwas, highlighting his patriotism and indomitable courage.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 129th birth anniversary, saying that his dedication to the nation will forever be an inspiration to all.

In an X post, the Congress leader recalled his brilliant leadership and deep-rooted resolve that led to the country's independence. "On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the great revolutionary of the Indian freedom struggle, I pay my humble respects to him. With his courage, unwavering resolve, and brilliant leadership, he propelled the nation forward on the path to independence. His dedication to the nation will forever remain an inspiration for every Indian. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recalled Bose's unparalleled love for the motherland and dedication to serving the nation continue to inspire everyone. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, former Congress president, and our source of inspiration, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who awakened patriotism and revolutionary spirit among his countrymen through powerful slogans like 'Jai Hind' and 'Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga', we pay him our heartfelt tributes."

PM Modi Hails Netaji on Parakram Diwas

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Bose's patriotism on his birth anniversary, also known as Parakram Diwas. The PM took to X to post, "On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is commemorated as Parakram Diwas, we recall his indomitable courage, resolve and unparalleled contribution to the nation."

Praising his ideas as timeless and an inspiration for generations, he further added, "He epitomised fearless leadership and unwavering patriotism. His ideals continue to inspire generations to build a strong India."

Commemorative Measures Honouring Netaji

In 2021, the central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

In 2022, a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled at India Gate, New Delhi, and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees. In 2024, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials. (ANI)