BJP MP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Urban Naxalite'

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday called Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, an "urban Naxalite" and slammed the Opposition for allegedly planning to "resort to an unprecedented incident" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lower House.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "The opposition stays towards the opposition (benches) in the Parliament. I saw this kind of commotion in Parliament for the first time. Rahul Gandhi is an urban naxalite." He criticised Rahul Gandhi for citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane (Retd)'s memoir, saying that Parliament is a forum to put forward "right things in the right context" instead of an unpublished book. "They wanted to hold a discussion on an unpublished book. The Parliament is a forum where you put forward the right things in the right context," he said.

Speaker Reveals He Advised PM Modi to Skip House

This comes after, on Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that he had urged PM Modi not to come to the House on Wednesday to prevent any unpleasant incident, as he received information that some Congress MPs could come to the PM's seat in the House and "resort to an unprecedented incident".

The Prime Minister, who is Leader of the House in Lok Sabha, was to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's Address, but the Speaker received information "that some Congress members can resort to an 'unprecedented incident' near the PM's seat. "The country saw what happened in the House yesterday (on Wednesday). Everyone saw how the MPs approached the PM's chair in the House. I got information that an unprecedented situation could have happened. It would have been very unfortunate; the country's democratic fibre would have been damaged. To ensure that such a situation does not arise, I conveyed to PM Modi not to come to the House," Birla said. "The Prime Minister agreed to my suggestion, preventing any unpleasant incident from taking place," he added.

Congress Accuses PM of Lacking 'Guts'

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused PM Narendra Modi of lacking the "guts" to address the Lok Sabha. Speaking at the Parliament premises, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters, "The PM is hiding behind the Speaker. Yesterday (Wednesday), he did not have the guts to come to the House because three women were standing before the bench. What nonsense is this? There is no discussion because the government doesn't want discussion to happen." (ANI)