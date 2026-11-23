Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar visited Japan to study Nagoya’s underground infrastructure and efficient public transport models, aiming to apply these international best practices to improve urban planning and mobility across Karnataka's cities.

Karnataka CM Explores Japan's Urban Infrastructure Models

Nagoya (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): Karnataka is exploring global best practices in urban planning, mobility and public transport as part of its efforts to develop more efficient, sustainable, accessible and liveable cities. According to a release, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar explored the Sakae underground network in Nagoya, an integrated urban infrastructure system that connects metro stations, commercial centres and major buildings through an extensive network of underground passages and shopping spaces during his visit to Japan.

The Chief Minister examined how the integrated network facilitates seamless connectivity, reduces dependence on surface-level infrastructure and enables efficient utilisation of valuable urban space. The model offers important lessons for Karnataka, particularly in addressing the growing mobility challenges in Bengaluru and other rapidly expanding cities. Shivakumar also took a keen interest in Toyota’s JPN TAXI, an LPG-hybrid taxi designed with passenger comfort and accessibility in mind. The vehicle features spacious interiors, wide sliding doors, low-floor entry and wheelchair-friendly facilities, making it particularly suitable for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The Chief Minister expressed interest in exploring the possibility of introducing the JPN TAXI in Karnataka and examining opportunities for its manufacturing in the State. Japan’s experience in integrated urban planning and innovative public transport solutions could provide valuable inputs for Karnataka’s efforts to modernise its urban infrastructure, strengthen public transport connectivity and improve the overall quality of life of citizens. The visit is part of Karnataka’s broader efforts to study international best practices and explore technology and manufacturing partnerships that can contribute to the State’s urban development.