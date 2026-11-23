Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay met alliance MLAs to discuss constituency issues, focusing on drought relief for farmers, water shortages, law and order concerns, and demands for infrastructure projects like new hospitals and IT parks.

TN CM C Joseph Vijay Meets Alliance MLAs to Address Public Grievances

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday held separate consultations with MLAs belonging to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) alliance and supporting parties at the Chief Minister's Camp Office at the Pothigai Complex in Chennai, seeking details of constituency-level issues and public grievances as allies raised concerns over farmers' distress, drinking water shortages, and law and order.

Following the meeting, Communist Party of India (CPI) MLAs Thali Ramachandran and Marimuthu briefed reporters on the demands placed before the Chief Minister. They said lakhs of acres of paddy crops in the Cauvery delta districts were withering due to the failure of the seasonal monsoon and inadequate water supply from the Mettur Dam, urging the Chief Minister to personally inspect the affected areas, constitute a high-level committee of IAS officers to assess crop damage, provide compensation to farmers and agricultural labourers, and declare the delta districts drought-affected.

To tackle drinking water shortages in their constituencies, the CPI MLAs sought the installation of new borewells and measures to ensure an uninterrupted water supply. They also requested a Government Arts and Science College for students in areas with a significant tribal and hill-dwelling population, along with upgrading the existing Primary Health Centre in the area into a Taluk Hospital, and suggested that the Chief Minister meet MLAs once every three months to resolve constituency issues promptly. On the Mekedatu dam issue, they urged the Tamil Nadu government to continue its legal battle to prevent Karnataka from proceeding with the project.

Raising issues, including the Thiruparankundram controversy, they pressed the state government to remain committed to secular principles—receiving an assurance from the Chief Minister that the government would continue to uphold secularism—and requested the phased fulfilment of Assembly election promises, with the Chief Minister assuring them that he would consult concerned officials and take appropriate action.

Subsequently, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLAs Chellasamy and Latha told reporters that farmers were severely hit by drought conditions across several districts, including the delta region, and urged the government to declare affected areas drought-hit and extend relief. Calling for advance steps to prevent summer drinking water shortages, they also sought the desilting of lakes and ponds and rainwater conservation measures in their constituencies. Citing the rising incidence of cancer in Kanyakumari district, the CPI(M) legislators requested a cancer research centre there as well as an IT park to create jobs for educated youth, while urging the government to regulate rural bus service cancellations and issue land ownership pattas to poor residents in hilly regions.

While acknowledging several welfare schemes implemented during the Tamil Nadu government's six-month tenure, they stressed that greater attention should be paid to law and order and incidents of sexual violence against women with stringent action, noting that the Chief Minister assured appropriate steps would be taken. Clarifying that the CPI(M) remains firm on the Mekedatu dam issue and that the meeting focused on public grievances, one of the MLAs added that they raised the controversy involving TVK MLA Arul Vignesh allegedly sending an obscene text message to the Kallakurichi District Collector, on which the Chief Minister reportedly assured examination and appropriate action.

Following them, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA and Minister Vanniyarasu told the media that the Chief Minister had met all MLAs individually, heard their constituency-level grievances, and assured steps to resolve them at the earliest. Welcoming the sufficient time allotted to hear long-pending local demands, he said they expected appropriate announcements from the Chief Minister and clarified in response to a query that they had met the Chief Minister only after Deepavali and no Deepavali gifts were given to them.

Addressing reporters thereafter, Congress MLA and Minister Viswanathan said a request was made to declare delta districts—including Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Tiruvarur—as drought-affected areas after inadequate rainfall left paddy crops withering. He said the delegation requested the formation and deputation of a ministerial committee to directly inspect crop damage in the delta districts, assess farmers' losses, and provide immediate compensation. Noting that the meeting focused primarily on the welfare of delta farmers, Viswanathan added that they had briefed the Chief Minister on the extent of crop damage in Tiruvarur based on inputs from the Tiruvarur District Collector, expressing confidence that an appropriate decision would be taken soon.