Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary, honoring his legacy as the architect of India's unity and the Iron Man who integrated the nation's diverse princely states.

Rahul Gandhi Honors Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday paid tribute to India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 151st birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to the country's unity and describing him as the architect of unity and the builder of modern India. Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, paid his respects to the Iron Man of India and wrote, "On the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister, the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, I pay my humble respects to him."

Highlighting Patel’s contribution to the country, Rahul Gandhi said he laid a strong foundation for India’s unity, integrity and brotherhood. “As the architect of unity and the builder of modern India, he laid a strong foundation for the nation’s unity, integrity, and brotherhood. His ideals will forever remain a source of inspiration for us,” he added.

Political Leaders Remember Iron Man's Legacy

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid tributes to Patel on his birth anniversary, recalling his significant role in the integration of princely states and the formation of a united India. “Tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, the Iron Man of India, on his birth anniversary. His resolute leadership in accession and unification of the princely states laid a strong foundation for a united India. His vision and legacy continue to inspire generations,” he wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary at a commemorative event in the national capital. The leaders remembered Patel's contribution to India's national unity and his pivotal role in the integration of the country following Independence.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also paid floral tributes to the country's first Home Minister on the occasion, remembering his contribution to nation-building. Similarly, Governor of Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma paid tribute to Patel, recalling his legacy and contribution to the country's unity and territorial integration.

National Unity Day Commemoration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Saturday on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary, remembering his contribution to national unity and the integration of India. Patel, who served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, played a crucial role in the integration of princely states into the Indian Union after Independence. His efforts in bringing together the princely states are regarded as a significant chapter in the country's history.

The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is observed across the country as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), commemorating his contribution to India's unity, integrity and nation-building. (ANI)