Union Minister Chirag Paswan celebrated his birthday in Patna, honoring his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, while expressing gratitude to his party workers and the people of his constituency for their continued support and guidance.

Chirag Paswan Celebrates Birthday in Patna

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan celebrated his birthday with party workers and supporters in Patna on Saturday, cutting a cake on the occasion and remembering his father, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Speaking at the birthday celebrations, Chirag Paswan paid tribute to his father and said his absence was felt more deeply on important milestones in his life. "First of all, on this occasion, my leader and my father, the honourable Ram Vilas Paswan ji. I bow at his feet. Whatever I am today, it's because of him. These are the milestones in life where... his absence felt even more. No matter how much time passes, those memories of celebrating this birthday with him in childhood keep getting stronger with every passing year. While I remember my father, I also remember my mother, who stood by me like a pillar of strength through every difficult situation. I thank my family, every party worker and every leader who worked tirelessly day and night to bring the party to where it is today," he said.

Reflecting on Political Journey and Legacy

Recalling the party's journey through difficult and successful phases, Paswan said the blessings and guidance of his father had kept party workers united. "This really is the day when we look back at all the situations and ups and downs we've experienced together over the past few days. Every party worker shed tears of joy and tears of sorrow. We saw the lows and the highs. But one thing that always kept us together was our leader's blessings, his guidance, and walking on the path he showed. My father always taught me to follow those steps," he said.

Guidance from People and Constituency Support

Emphasising the importance of staying connected with people, the Union Minister said, "My father always taught me that when faced with adverse circumstances, one must connect with the people, as they will always provide the right guidance. In fact, a person who remains consistently connected to the people rarely has to face such adverse situations at all. It is because of his blessings that we have reached where we are today," he added.

Paswan, who represents Hajipur in the Lok Sabha, also acknowledged the support of the people of his constituency and said, "The people of Hajipur are the reason for my expanded personality. So, the blessings and concerns of the people of Hajipur will definitely remain my priority." Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also extended birthday greetings to Paswan, wishing him good health and a long life. In a post on X, Choudhary said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and infinite best wishes to Shri @iChiragPaswan ji, National President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Honourable Union Minister. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a successful and auspicious life." (ANI)