Round 2 of Rahul Gandhi's interrogation: Key developments

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over 10 hours; the Congress put out a show of strength on the streets

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be back at the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi on Tuesday for the next round of questioning in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

On Monday, the former Congress president was questioned for over 10 hours. Outside the central agency's office, the Congress protested against the alleged high-handedness of the Delhi Police and the targeting of the Opposition by the Centre.

Here is a recap of the events on Monday:

* The 51-year-old went from the party headquarters to the ED office in central Delhi in a convoy of seven cars after walking for some distance with his supporters. He arrived at the ED office at 11.10 am along with a battery of leaders, including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

* He was given an 80-minute break in the afternoon for lunch. The Wayanad MP left the ED office and headed straight for Ganga Ram Hospital where he met his mother Sonia Gandhi. He returned at 3.30 pm.

* Meanwhile, scores of Congress leaders and workers took to the streets in several states for a Satyagraha march against the ED summons. Top leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal.

* Congress claimed police brutality on its leaders. Former home minister P Chidambaram and Pramod Tiwari sustained hairline rib fractures while being detained.

* According to the Delhi Police, 459 people were detained, including 26 MPs and five MLAs. All women and functionaries have been released.

* The BJP, meanwhile, lashed out at the Congress and accused its leaders of pressurising the ED, endorsing corruption and protecting the alleged assets of the Gandhi family worth Rs 2,000 crore. Union Minister Smriti Irani underscored that nobody is above the law, "not even Rahul Gandhi".

* Rahul left the ED office around 11.10 pm after questioning. The top leaders of the party were released from police detention around 11.30 pm soon after Rahul left the Enforcement Directorate office.

