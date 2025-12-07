Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting constitutional institutions by skipping key events like the CJI's swearing-in. He also spoke on recognising the Rajasthani language and addressing IndiGo flight disruptions.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has asserted that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, does not respect constitutional institutions of the country, while pointing out that the Congress leader has skipped several important events, including the swearing-in-ceremony of the Chief Justice of India. The remarks of the Union Minister came in response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the LoP is not allowed to meet visiting dignitaries. "He was invited on three occasions to the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Justice of India, but he did not attend. There were many other occasions where he (Rahul Gandhi) did not show up. He does not respect the constitutional institutions of the nation," Meghwal said.

Push for Rajasthani Language Recognition

The minister also reiterated the Centre's commitment to securing constitutional recognition for the Rajasthani language, a long-standing demand in the state. "We endeavour to get the Rajasthani language recognised in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, but we are trying to build consensus on this issue," he said.

Government Addresses IndiGo Flight Disruptions

On the issue of large-scale flight delays and cancellations by IndiGo over the past two days, Meghwal said the matter was raised in Parliament and addressed appropriately by the government. "This issue was raised in the Lok Sabha yesterday. Our Civil Aviation Minister has also responded to it," he said.

He added that corrective steps were already showing results. "There is considerable improvement today, and further improvements will occur rapidly," he assured.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formally issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers--holding the airline accountable for large-scale operational disruptions in recent days and pointing to "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management." (ANI)