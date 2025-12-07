Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary and JDU's Chhotu Singh visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple to offer prayers. Choudhary said he came to thank 'Baba' and seek blessings for the NDA government following its landslide victory in the Bihar polls.

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary and Janata Dal United (JDU) Leader Chhotu Singh on Sunday morning offered prayers and attended the Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Choudhary said he went there to thank Baba and seek his blessings after the NDA government's landslide victory in the Bihar assembly polls in November.

Speaking to reporters after taking blessings, the state minister said, "Recently, the Bihar elections have taken place, and the NDA government has been formed in Bihar with a huge majority. I came here to thank Baba and seek his blessings. May Mahakal give the leaders full strength and power to fulfil the promises they have made to the people, so that the people of Bihar are benefited, and our country can progress further. May the devotion to Mahakal continue to grow in this way."

Talking about the work done in his ministry (Building Construction Department ), he said, "A lot of work has been done here. The condition of the roads has improved significantly, and we are now trying to convert rural roads into double-lane sections across our districts, where traffic is higher."

On November 22, Janata Dal (United) MLA Ashok Choudhary took charge as the Minister for the Rural Works Department in Bihar. He was reappointed as the minister after the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly polls.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The vote count was conducted on November 14, resulting in the NDA's victory in Bihar.

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.