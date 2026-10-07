Rahul Gandhi announced new INDIA bloc protests on Oct 12, likening PM Modi to 'Mogambo'. He accused Amit Shah's Delhi Police and BJP workers of violence against students and said the opposition will meet the Chief Justice to seek accountability.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets again on October 12, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a series of posts on X on Saturday, the Congress MP referred to the Prime Minister as Amrish Puri's iconic antagonist from 'Mr India', "Mogambo", and alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the voices of the youth and students.

Gandhi accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Delhi Police of resorting to "thuggery" and allowing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-BJP workers to perpetrate violence against women and youth. "Amit Shah’s Delhi Police has not only resorted to thuggery itself but is also giving a free hand and encouragement to the real goons of the RSS-BJP to perpetrate violence against women and the youth," he said.

He said the government's attempts to suppress the youth would only intensify their anger. "As I had said, the more 'Mogambo Modi' and his government try to suppress them, the more the anger of Gen Z and the students will intensify," Rahul said.

'This Fight Will Not Stop Now': Rahul Gandhi

Announcing the next round of protests, he said, "On Monday, October 12, the Congress, the entire INDIA alliance, and the youth of the country will once again take to the streets in large numbers. And this time, too, the voice will resonate across the nation—louder than ever before."

Targeting Amit Shah, Rahul added, "@AmitShah, bring as many police personnel as you wish—10,000, 20,000, or 40,000. Summon as many BJP-RSS goons as you please. We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. This fight will not stop now!"

Gandhi also said the Opposition would meet the Chief Justice on Monday and seek accountability over the alleged violence and the treatment of protesters. "On Monday, we will also meet the Chief Justice Surya Kant and demand that the guardians of the law cannot sit with a blindfold on while the Constitution is being torn to shreds and democracy trampled upon on the streets of Delhi," he said.

"Will the Constitution be reduced to tatters while we remain silent? That will absolutely not happen. We will ensure accountability!" he added.

'Mogambo Modi Destroyed Democracy'

In another post, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining democracy through alleged electoral malpractice and suppressing dissent. He also alleged that students were beaten by police personnel and BJP workers during Saturday's events.

"'Mogambo' Modi has destroyed the foundations of India's democracy by stealing elections and crushing the voice of the people," he said.

Describing the situation in the national capital, Rahul wrote, "This is the scene witnessed in New Delhi today: the entire city shut down, the internet suspended, and students being beaten by both the police and BJP goons."

He said the Centre had failed to understand the growing anger among young people and claimed that the Opposition had cornered the Prime Minister. "No matter how hard they try to intimidate, Modi fails to realise that the game he has been playing for the past 10–15 years is now over. The opposition has cornered him from all sides," Rahul said.

He further asserted that the students and youth allegedly attacked during the protest would get justice and those responsible would be held accountable. "The youth and students who were attacked today will get justice, and the attackers will receive a fitting response," he said.

"'Mogambo' Modi and his associates—who are destroying India's democracy and Constitution—will not escape accountability," he added.

Shashi Tharoor's Jibe at PM Modi

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also took a swipe at the Prime Minister over the developments. In a post on X, Tharoor shared a 2015 post by PM Modi in which he had recalled the Emergency and the lessons he learnt as a youngster during the anti-Emergency movement.

"Personally, the Emergency brings back many memories. As youngsters, we learnt a lot during the anti-Emergency movement," PM Modi had said in a post back in 2015.

Sharing the post, Tharoor wrote, "Thanks for teaching today’s youngsters many of the same lessons, Modiji!"

Mass Detentions, Heightened Security in Delhi

Delhi witnessed heightened security, mass detentions and a political confrontation throughout the day on Saturday as the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was met with a heavy police deployment.

Police detained the CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das from an aircraft, barricades were erected at the Ghazipur border, and gates at 45 Metro stations remained closed, triggering allegations of a crackdown on democratic rights and a counterattack from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Around 1,000 people were detained in the national capital, including prominent Opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)