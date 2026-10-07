AAP's Arvind Kejriwal questioned PM Modi about CJP activists detained at Delhi Airport before a protest at Jantar Mantar. The protest was called against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of 'vote chori' and electoral roll revision.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the whereabouts of CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, as they were detained at the Delhi Airport before reaching Jantar Mantar for a planned protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. In a post on X, Kejriwal asked the Prime Minister where the three people were and alleged that they had been kept in police custody. “Prime Minister Ji, where are Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurabh Das? Where have you kept them through the police? The country wants to know,” Kejriwal wrote.

Activists Detained at Delhi Airport

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Abhijeet Dipke, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the CJP protest, posted a video on Instagram alleging that police personnel were detaining him and his associates as they disembarked from their flight at Delhi Airport. Delhi Police continued to detain activists after informing them that permission had not been granted for the protest. He expressed hope that the Delhi Police would not use excessive force and would treat protesters as equal citizens rather than criminals. "The plan will be revealed to you very soon. Currently, young people are making their way to Jantar Mantar. We hope that the Police will not use excessive violence or force. We hope that the Police will treat young people of this country as equal citizens, rather than criminals who deserve to be punished," he said.

Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The CJP has called for a protest on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The proposed demonstration came amid a political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over allegations of "vote chori" and the revision of electoral rolls.

CJP Demands Release, Kejriwal Also Detained

Ajinkya Shinde of the CJP also issued a statement questioning the police about the whereabouts of Dipke and the activists. He also demanded immediate release of the three activists. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders were also detained and later released by the Delhi Police. (ANI)