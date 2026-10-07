A man watching Doraemon on his phone inside a crowded local train has gone viral online. The clip amused viewers, with many relating to the nostalgia of watching childhood cartoons even during the chaos of daily commutes.

A man has caught the attention of social media users after a video showing him watching the popular Japanese animated series Doraemon on his phone inside a crowded local train went viral. The clip has sparked amused reactions, with many users relating to the simple joy of watching cartoons even amid the daily rush of public transport. In the video, the man can be seen standing inside a packed local train while watching an episode of Doraemon on his mobile phone. Surrounded by fellow commuters, he appears engrossed in the animated show despite the crowd and the usual chaos associated with local train travel.

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The video has struck a chord with viewers, particularly those who grew up watching Doraemon and other childhood favourites. The beloved series, featuring the robotic cat Doraemon and his friend Nobita, continues to enjoy popularity among audiences across generations. Several social media users have found the moment entertaining, with the clip bringing back memories of watching cartoons after school. For others, the man's choice of entertainment offered a relatable glimpse into how people find small moments of happiness during otherwise exhausting daily commutes.

Local trains are often packed with passengers travelling to work, college and other destinations, making personal space a luxury during peak hours. Against this backdrop, the man's decision to watch a childhood favourite has added a humorous twist to an otherwise ordinary commute. The video has since drawn attention online, highlighting how everyday moments can become viral sensations. While the circumstances and location of the recording have not been independently established, the clip has reminded viewers that childhood favourites can remain comforting companions, regardless of age or surroundings.