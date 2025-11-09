LoP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Pachmarhi, MP, to attend a training camp for new Congress district presidents. He will conduct a 3-hour session as part of the party's 'Sangathan Srijan Campaign' aimed at strengthening the organization.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Lok Sabha and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attended a training camp in Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district for the newly appointed district presidents of the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Under the Sangathan Srijan Campaign, a 10-day training camp of appointed district presidents is going on, and on the seventh day of the camp, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived to attend the camp. The Congress leader would take a 3-hour-long session of the district presidents here and would discuss strengthening the party.

Sangathan Srijan Campaign to Strengthen Party

Ahead of LoP's visit, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari told ANI, "As part of Sangathan Srijan campaign, new district presidents were appointed in the state and new innovations are taking place in strengthening the party. The party is organising training camps for leaders at block level, district level and state level. Currently, a 10-day training of district presidents is underway, and Rahul Gandhi is arriving to attend a day of training camp in Pachmarhi. He will also spend the night here. The LoP is arriving on the seventh day of the training camp." The Congress chief also highlighted that they would gather with an intent of historic change to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideology.

"There are about 25 sessions in a 10-day training camp, and Rahul Gandhi would take one session of around 3 hours. Rahul Gandhi will have a night stay and there will be other engagements as well which will be described later," he added.

Congress Responds to BJP Criticism

When asked about the BJP targeting the LoP that amid Bihar election, he is visiting Madhya Pradesh, Patwari said that the LoP was directly coming from Bihar election and would fly back to Bihar only. He is arriving to take only one session because there is a Bihar election, else he would have spent two-three days here.