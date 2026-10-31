Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and senior Congress leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi on her 42nd death anniversary, honoring her legacy and contributions to India's nation-building efforts.

Tributes Paid at Shakti Sthal

On the 42nd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to her at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on Saturday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi also paid homage to the former Prime Minister.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders attended Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary programme at Shakti Sthal.

Remembering the Iron Lady

While recalling the contribution of the former CM to nation-building and describing her as the 'Iron Lady', Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi. In a post on X, Shivakumar recalled her efforts towards the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged through the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' (Abolish Poverty).

"The Iron Lady who made revolutionary decisions for the progress of the country, making the entire world look towards India. A compassionate leader whose heart beat for the upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden through the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' (Abolish Poverty). On the death anniversary of Smt. Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of the country, respectful tributes to the legendary leader," he said.

Contributions to Nation Building

The Karnataka Chief Minister also highlighted her role in India's political, economic and institutional development, citing milestones in agricultural production, banking, and the country's space and nuclear programmes.

"Paying my respects to the Iron Lady and former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. She occupies a significant place in India's history as a leader whose tenure witnessed far-reaching political, economic and institutional developments. From strengthening agricultural production and expanding access to banking to supporting India's space and nuclear programmes, her years in office encompassed several important milestones," Shivakumar said.

"As we remember her journey in public life, we also recognise the mark she left on India's political landscape and its development trajectory. Her contributions remain an important part of India's post-independence history, and her memory will continue to be remembered with respect," he added.

Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984. Born on November 19, 1917, she was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. She was assassinated by two of her bodyguards at her residence in New Delhi on October 31, 1984. Her death anniversary is observed every year in remembrance of her contribution to the country's political history. (ANI)

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