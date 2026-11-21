Congress leader Pawan Khera has criticized the Bihar government for renaming the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge as Nitish Setu, claiming the move disrespects Sikh sentiments and prematurely sidelines Nitish Kumar from the political mainstream.

Pawan Khera Questions Renaming of Bihar Bridge to Nitish Setu Bridge

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday questioned the decision to rename Bihar's Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge as "Nitish Setu" after Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar instead of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

In a post on X, Khera criticised the State government, raising questions about why the process is being conducted in a way which hurts the sentiments of the Sikh community. He further alleged that by renaming the six-lane bridge as "Nitish Setu," the BJP is attempting to push the former Bihar Chief Minister out of the political mainstream.

"The bridge that had been decided to be named after the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is now being decided to be named after Nitish Kumar Ji. Why is this being done in a way that tramples on the sentiments of the Sikh community? Doing in his lifetime what should be done after his death also raises the question: why is Nitish Kumar Ji being pushed out of the political mainstream in such a hurry?" he asked.

The senior Congress leader also shared an official document issued earlier by Bihar's Road Construction Department, which carries a noting on a non-official resolution moved by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate to the nation Nitish Setu, an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore. The 19.7 km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7 km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads. The bridge will provide an important additional crossing over the River Ganga, easing traffic pressure on the existing Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu and reducing travel time between North and South Bihar.

It will particularly benefit residents of Raghopur Diara by improving their access to Patna and essential services such as healthcare and education. The project will also facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and industrial goods, improve access to markets and promote trade and commerce across the region, contributing to Bihar's economic development. (ANI)