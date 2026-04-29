Rahul Gandhi alleges land grabbing, corruption, and ecological destruction in Andaman & Nicobar. He claims land is taken for big businessmen like Adani, and criticises the Great Nicobar project as a scam against the nation's natural heritage.

Allegations of Land Grabbing and Corruption

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged large-scale land grabbing, ecological destruction and administrative corruption in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, claiming that tribal rights and environmental safeguards were being undermined. The Raebareli MP added that settlers and tribals aren't getting proper compensation.

Speaking to reporters in Vijayapuram, Gandhi said, "Your land is being taken away from you and being given to Adani and other big businessmen. The Forest Rights Act isn't being implemented there. Settlers and tribals aren't getting proper compensation. quietly, India's heritage is being stolen. We'll try to change perception and tell countrymen what's happening here, and try to protect the people of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands."

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He further alleged administrative issues in the region, saying, "Here in Andaman, there is a water issue, and there's the corruption from the LG's side... He is like a king; he does whatever they want. He has named his house and office as Lok Bhavan, but he does not meet anyone. The public should be heard and respected. This is not a dictatorship."

'Ecological Theft' the Main Issue

Gandhi also raised environmental concerns, stating that the main issue here is ecological theft and there was no need to mention Hormouz State here. "I wanted to talk about what's happening in the Nicobar and Andaman Islands. There's no need to mention Hormouz State here... the main issue here is ecological theft. Trees worth lakhs of crores of rupees are being stolen, and the land that's being snatched is the main issue," Gandhi added.

Great Nicobar Project Criticised as 'Biggest Scam'

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre's development push in Great Nicobar, alleging large-scale environmental destruction and displacement of local communities, and termed the project one of the "biggest scams" against the country's natural and tribal heritage.

Sharing a post on X, Raebareli MP said he recently travelled through Great Nicobar and expressed concern over the impact of the ongoing project on forests and indigenous communities.

"I travelled through Great Nicobar today. These are the most extraordinary forests I have ever seen in my life. Trees older than memory. Forests that took generations to grow. The people on this island are equally beautiful - both the adivasi communities and the settlers - but they are being robbed of what is rightfully theirs," Gandhi wrote.

He further alleged that the project would result in large-scale deforestation and ecological damage. "The government calls what it is doing here a 'Project.' What I have seen is not a project. It is millions of trees marked for the axe. It is 160 square kilometres of rainforest condemned to die. It is communities that have been ignored while their homes have been snatched away," he said.

Calling the initiative "destruction dressed in development's language," Gandhi strongly opposed the project and urged people to take note of the situation."This is not development. This is destruction dressed in development's language," he added.

"So I will say it plainly, and I will keep saying it: what is being done in Great Nicobar is one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes against this country's natural and tribal heritage in our lifetime. It must be stopped. And it can be stopped - if Indians choose to see what I have seen," he added. (ANI)