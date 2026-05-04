Rahul Gandhi alleged the BJP 'stole' assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal with the ECI's support. He backed Mamata Banerjee's claim that over 100 seats were 'looted' in Bengal, with Banerjee calling the EC the 'BJP's commission'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal were "stolen" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the support of the Election Commission of India (ECI). He said he agrees with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that "more than 100 seats were stolen" in the state.

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'More Than 100 Seats Stolen'

"Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal", Gandhi posted on X. The Congress leader further claimed that similar patterns had been witnessed in previous elections, listing Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and the 2024 Indian general election as examples.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP "looted" more than 100 seats and termed the EC "the BJP's commission", calling the victory "immoral" and "illegal". She said she had complained to the Chief Officer and Manoj Agrawal, but no action was taken. She termed the conduct of the Election Commission, along with the deployment of Central Forces and the role of the Prime Minister and Home Minister, as illegal. "BJP looted more than 100 seats. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back," the West Bengal CM told reporters here.

West Bengal Election Trends

The latest trends showcase a clear BJP majority in West Bengal, sweeping Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress off the political floor, marking a major shift in the state's landscape as Didi's 13 years of rule nears its end.

Suvendu Adhikari Wins Key Seats

Earlier today, BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.

Figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the 20th and final round of counting in Bhabanipur show Adhikari winning against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a substantial margin of 15,105 votes.

Simultaneously, he also won the Nandigram assembly seat. According to the data displayed on the ECI official website. Suvendu Adhikari secured 1,27,301 votes at the conclusion of the 19th and final round. Adhikari significantly widened his lead in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency on Monday night, surging ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Recap of 2021 Election Results

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)