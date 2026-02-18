BJP's Dilip Ghosh alleges foreign agents are destabilising Bangladesh, calling on the newly elected BNP to restore peace. The BNP, led by new PM Tarique Rahman, secured a decisive victory in the 2026 election after ousting Sheikh Hasina.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that foreign agents are attempting to destabilise the neighbouring country and said it is the responsibility of the ruling dispensation to restore peace and stability. Speaking to ANI, he said that the biggest challenge in Bangladesh right now is to establish peace and it is the responsibility of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). "Everyone knows that foreign agents are working to destabilise Bangladesh. The current government, including the Prime Minister, is also aware of this, but they face a major challenge: establishing peace in Bangladesh. I believe the people of Bangladesh have suffered a lot; they, too, want peace and progress. That's why they made the BNP win. It is the BNP's responsibility to establish peace there..." he stated.

BNP Secures Decisive Victory in General Election

Meanwhile, the 2026 Bangladesh general election, held on February 12, marked a major political shift in the country's history. After years of upheaval culminating in the 2024 uprising that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won a decisive victory, capturing over 200 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad and securing a strong parliamentary majority. Jamaat-e-Islami, previously an ally of the BNP, contested as a rival and emerged as the second-largest party, establishing itself as a key opposition force.

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday. The ceremony, marking the end of a two-decade hiatus from power for the BNP, saw President Mohammed Shahabuddin administer the oath of office at approximately 4:15 pm. The landmark event took place at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, where the President and the new Prime Minister shared a symbolic handshake following the formal proceedings.

According to a report by Prothom Alo, the BNP's return to governance follows their "absolute victory in the 13th National Parliament election," a feat achieved twenty years after the party last held office from 2001 to 2006.

The newly formed cabinet is notable for its significant infusion of fresh leadership. (ANI)