MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya dubbed Rahul Gandhi a 'disaster tourist' for visiting Indore water contamination victims. Gandhi met the affected families and demanded accountability and compensation from the BJP government for their negligence.

Vijayvargiya Calls Rahul Gandhi a 'Disaster Tourist'

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for visiting the victims of Indore water contamination. The BJP minister called Gandhi a 'disaster tourist' who preoccupied with photo ops and leaves the place afterwards. "Whoever comes to our city, we welcome them, whether they come as a tourist or in any other form. The situation is fully under control. He always comes as a tourist. This time, he has arrived as a disaster tourist. He will take some photos and leave. The rest of the development of Indore is for us to do," Vijayvargiya said.

The minister further expressed sadness over the incident and said that it is the government's responsibility to ensure such a thing never happens again. "We are all saddened by this incident. It is our responsibility to ensure such an incident does not happen again, and for that, we are working in the state," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Victims, Demands Accountability

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with the families of those who lost their lives allegedly due to the consumption of contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura locality and demanded accountability from the state government over the incident.

The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura sparked widespread criticism after claiming several lives and affecting many families.

Accompanied by the families affected by the water contamination incident in Bhagirathpura, he also demanded that proper compensation be given to the victims.

"Those who committed this. There must be someone responsible or someone in the government for this. The government should take responsibility. The compensation and treatment cost assistance for the incident that happened because of the government's negligence should be given to the affected families," Rahul Gandhi told reporters here.

After arriving in the city this morning, the Congress leader went to the Bombay Hospital and met the victims of water contamination and their families. Thereafter, he visited the Bhagirathpura area of the city and interacted with the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

During his visit, heavy security arrangements were put in place in the area.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment for all affected people.