Addressing a rally in Kannur, Rahul Gandhi accused the LDF and BJP of having a 'secret partnership,' calling them 'corporate parties.' He alleged PM Modi controls Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan through the threat of central investigative agencies.

LDF-BJP 'Secret Partnership'

Launching a blistering attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged a "secret partnership" between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming both have abandoned their ideologies to become "corporate parties."

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Addressing a gathering at the Kannur Police Maidan, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his charge that the Congress-led UDF is fighting the combined forces of LDF and BJP in the State.

'Modi Controls Kerala CM'

The Congress leader further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi exerts "control" over Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through the threat of central investigative agencies. "Narendra Modi controls the Chief Minister of Kerala. The CM knows that the Prime Minister has the key to putting him in jail right now. You will hear Congress attacking Narendra Modi, but you will never hear the Kerala CM attacking Modi, nor will you see Modi attacking the Kerala CM," he said.

Drawing a parallel with his own political struggles, Gandhi noted, "I have 36 cases against me; my Parliament membership was taken away and my house was taken. If the CM of Kerala is truly standing against the BJP, why are there no cases against him or his relatives? The reason is that the BJP wants the CPM in control here because they cannot control the Congress and the UDF. Modi knows only the Congress can challenge him."

Allegations Over Sabarimala

Gandhi also accused the BJP of "selective secularism," questioning the Prime Minister's silence on the Sabarimala temple controversy while in Kerala. "Wherever the PM goes, he talks about temples and gods. But in Kerala, he says nothing about Sabarimala. CPM leaders stole gold from the Sabarimala temple, yet the so-called defender of Hinduism takes no action," he alleged.

'Both are Corporate Parties'

"This election is a fight between the ideologies of Left Front CPM and the Congress-UDF parties... There is a partnership between the Marxist Party and the BJP. Normally, it would be quite surprising that Left Party is allying with the Right party, because they have diametrically opposite ideologies. But today, the Left party is not a 'Left-of-centre' party at all; they are both corporate parties," Gandhi asserted.

The congress MP said that "some answers to this puzzle are sitting with us on the stage". He was referring to two former CPI(M) leaders - V Kunhikrishnan and TK Govindan - who are contesting as Independents with the support of the UDF, present on the stage.

"There are two veteran leaders from the CPM who are sitting on our stage today because today what is today the Left party is not the left of Ccentre party at all Becuae they are both corporate parties, they are no longer parties of the people ...People who are left-minded are standing with us and we are supporting them," Gandhi said.

Attack on National Policy

Turning his focus to national policy, the LoP claimed that Prime Minister Modi has "signed away India's future" to the United States through deals with former President Donald Trump. "Indian agriculture has been opened to America. Our small farmers, with low levels of mechanisation, are being forced to compete with massive American farms. Rubber farmers, corn, soy, and fruit farmers in Kerala and across India are going to be crushed," Gandhi warned, adding that India's energy security is also at risk as the country now requires "US permission" to buy oil from traditional partners like Russia, Iran, and Iraq.

Venugopal Echoes Rahul's Charges

The rally was attended by several senior leaders, including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, KPCC President Sunny Joseph and Kannur MP, K Sudhakaran. Venugopal in his address said that yesterday in Pathanamthitta district, Rahul Gandhi had asked "swarnam kattathu aarappa (who stole the gold)".

The AICC General Secretary alleged that while the CPM was involved in the "theft" of gold from the Sabarimala temple, the BJP--which claims to be the protector of Hindu interests--has remained a "silent partner" in the crime. Venugopal also claimed honest party workers like V Kunhikrishnan were sidelined for exposing the corruption in CPIM.

Election Context in Kannur

Kannur comprises eleven crucial assembly constituencies, including Thaliparamba, Irikkoor, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam, Mattannur, Peravoor, Payyannur, Kalliassery, Thalassery, and Kuthuparamba. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam and he will face Congress candidate V P Abdul Rasheed, and the BJP's K Ranjith. (ANI)