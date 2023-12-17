Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Hum superpower kyu banna chahte hai?': Raghuram Rajan slammed for remarks on India (WATCH)

    In June this year, Raghuram Rajan had created a massive outburst when he had said, "I don't care about India being a superpower, to me that's not the point. It's about what the father of the nation wanted, which means making every Indian happy."

    Hum superpower kyu banna chahte hai Raghuram Rajan slammed for remarks on India (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    Renowned economist and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, Raghuram Rajan, has come under fire for articulating unconventional perspectives on India's journey towards development. Rajan's recent remarks, challenging the idea of India emerging as a superpower, have ignited a fervent debate among the public.

    In June this year, Rajan had created a massive outburst when he had said, "I don't care about India being a superpower, to me that's not the point. It's about what the father of the nation wanted, which means making every Indian happy."

    Also read: Raghuram Rajan links 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Indira Gandhi's assassination; ignites controversy (WATCH)

    When asked in a recent interview about his stance over India becoming a superpower, Rajan reiterated, "I want to ask, hum superpower kyu banna chahte hai, usse kya karenge hum? (why do we want to become a superpower, what will we achieve by becoming one?) Aur desho ko marenge aur insult karenge? (Will we slam other countries and insult them?)"

    "Why are we so interested? Because we want every Indian to be developed. Every Indian to be rich. Every Indian to have the potential to grow. We want to become a superpower because we want to keep every Indian happy. The aim of becoming a superpower should be to keep every Indian happy and not impose your will on other countries," Rajan added in the interview, which has now gone viral on X.

    Rajan's recent viewpoint has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters. Social media users denounced Rajan's perspective, with one X user stating, "India is growing at 7.6% despite recessionary conditions in the world economy. Still, Raghuram Rajan calls this rate a Hindu growth rate."

    Another user on X added, "What about technological, economical and cultural strength? Becoming a Superpower nation is not just about military strength. I can't stop laughing at Raghuram Rajan. He was governor of RBI."

    Also read: Explained: Will Surat Diamond Bourse be a game-changer in the global diamond trade landscape?

    "Rahul Gandhi ensures that the IQ of his associates is consistently lower than his own, while Raghuram Rajan has consistently been portrayed by the Congress as the sole savior of the Indian economy, and he talks like this," wrote another user on X.

    "This is the Nehruvian thinking. This is why everyone walked over us," stated a fourth user.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal accused of rape Mumbai Police files FIR after Bombay HC order gcw

    JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal accused of rape, Mumbai Police files FIR after Bombay HC order

    Karnataka 'Shakti' funding crisis: Minister Ramalinga Reddy assures relief, additional funds awaited

    Karnataka 'Shakti' funding crisis: Minister Ramalinga Reddy assures relief, additional funds awaited

    Lucknow Backlash erupts over treatment of Kashmiri dry fruit sellers; shocking videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Lucknow: Backlash erupts over treatment of Kashmiri dry fruit sellers; shocking videos go viral (WATCH)

    Navigating conjugal rights: A legal tussle between man and 'weekend wife' unfolds in Gujarat High Court snt

    Navigating conjugal rights: A legal tussle between man and 'weekend wife' unfolds in Gujarat High Court

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeks explanation from VC over SFI banners at Calicut University rkn

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeks explanation from VC over SFI banners at Calicut University

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs SA: Ishan Kishan withdraws from 2-Test series due to personal reasons, KS Bharat replaces him osf

    IND vs SA: Ishan Kishan withdraws from 2-Test series due to personal reasons, KS Bharat replaces him

    Apples to Grapes 7 cholesterol-busting fruits you need to try gcw eai

    Apples to Grapes: 7 cholesterol-busting fruits you need to try

    JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal accused of rape Mumbai Police files FIR after Bombay HC order gcw

    JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal accused of rape, Mumbai Police files FIR after Bombay HC order

    Karnataka 'Shakti' funding crisis: Minister Ramalinga Reddy assures relief, additional funds awaited

    Karnataka 'Shakti' funding crisis: Minister Ramalinga Reddy assures relief, additional funds awaited

    6 health benefits of eating with hands RKK EAI

    6 health benefits of eating with hands

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon