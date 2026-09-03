AAP's Sanjeev Jha questioned the Election Commission's impartiality over BJP MP Raghav Chadha's voter list issue. Chadha, in turn, accused the AAP government in Punjab of a 'political vendetta' for wrongly classifying his name as 'shifted'.

AAP questions EC's impartiality

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Whip and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha on Thursday questioned the Election Commission over the matter related to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's name on the voter list.

Jha, in a self-recorded video posted on X, claimed that ordinary citizens, including the poor and migrants, are struggling to get their names included while their pleas remain unheard. He stated, “The Election Commission should clarify its stance before the nation on the matter related to Raghav Chadha's voter list. Are the rules for adding names to the voter list the same for everyone? Or is there a separate arrangement for those with political influence in the BJP? When ordinary citizens, the poor, and migrants are struggling to get their names added to the voter list, is their plea not being heard? Jha said.

He added that the Election Commission must not only demonstrate impartiality but also prove it. “The Election Commission must not only demonstrate impartiality but also prove it. If any special procedure is being followed in Raghav Chadha's case, the nation deserves an answer,” Jha said.

Jha's post on X read, "The Election Commission should clarify its position before the nation on the matter related to Raghav Chadha's voter list. Are the rules for adding names to the voter list the same for everyone? Or is there a separate arrangement for those with political influence in the BJP? When ordinary citizens, the poor, and migrants are struggling to get their names on the voter list… pic.twitter.com/jKnIwBpAQE — Sanjeev Jha (@Sanjeev_aap) September 3, 2026"

Raghav Chadha alleges 'political vendetta'

Earlier, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha alleged that his name was wrongly classified as "shifted" in the draft electoral rolls in Punjab and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of a political vendetta.

Chadha said he is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab with his voter ID registered in Mohali, but his name has been classified as "shifted" in the draft electoral rolls. He said the final electoral rolls are yet to be published and that names can be corrected during the ongoing 'Claims and Objections' process. He said he is already availing the remedies provided under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) guidelines.

In a post on X, Chadha wrote, ‘The AAP government in Punjab has now taken its politics of revenge to the Draft Electoral Rolls. I am a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, with my voter ID registered in Mohali, Punjab. Yet my name has been classified as “shifted” in the draft electoral rolls. Thankfully, these are only the Draft Electoral Rolls, not the Final Electoral Rolls. Names are corrected during the ‘Claims and Objections’ process, which is ongoing. The Final Electoral Rolls will be published in October 2026. I am already in the process of availing the remedies provided under SIR guidelines. This does not seem like a mere clerical mistake. This is a clear case of political vendetta.”

'Wilfully violated' ECI guidelines

Calling the classification a "clear case of political vendetta", Chadha alleged that officials of the Punjab government were involved at various levels in the process. He also alleged that the provision was "wilfully violated" in his case and said, "AAP may run the Punjab Government, but Punjab's Draft Electoral Rolls are not its private property."

“Ever since I left the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party, its leadership has been burning with anger. It has unleashed the Punjab Police and the Punjab Government’s administrative machinery against those of us who refused to remain silent. Other MPs who left AAP and joined the BJP have also been targeted by the Punjab Govt. This wrongful classification is only the latest act in that political vendetta. More importantly, Paragraph 4(d) of the ECI’s Detailed Guidelines for SIR creates a ‘protected list’ for public representatives whose names are identified. This includes Judges, MPs, and MLAs. I am a sitting Member of Parliament from Punjab. If at all my name was flagged, Paragraph 4(d) required my inclusion in the draft electoral rolls. The instruction was not overlooked. It was wilfully violated in my case. AAP may run the Punjab Government, but Punjab’s Draft Electoral Rolls are not its private property,” the post read.

Back in April, Chadha, who was removed as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha from AAP, joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)